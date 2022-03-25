A beautiful lady is currently receiving accolades on the internet after the video of her dance emerged online

She danced all alone, but it is clear that she is a one-person army who could use dance to move a large crowd into a frenzy

Her powerful waist dance has made people refer to her in different terms, including those that called her a goddess of the dance floor

The lady moved her flexible waist to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Onye Ntisa, and she did it so well that many could not take their eyes off the video

A powerful dancer has been sighted on Tiktok, and she has been referred to as the goddess of the dance floor.

The lady danced so nicely to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Onye Ntisa, and it was clear to all and sundry that she is skilled in traditional dance.

Nigerian lady with power waist dance to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Onye Ntisa. Photo credit: @misschilaka

Source: UGC

Unique, powerful Igbo waist dance

With her wrapper traditionally strewn around her chest and waist, she had the needed space to move her flexible legs and waist to the sweet rhythm of the popular Egwu Abuja. She clearly understood the assignment.

People who have seen her dance video can't take their eyes off it. Some are asking questions about who she is. The video was posted on Tiktok by @misschilaka and it was later reposted by @igboweddings.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video took Tiktok by storm when it was shared. Many people took to the comment section to share their views. Here are a few of the comments:

@ali said:

"Dance queen."

@tina_dubai reacted:

"You are a great dancer."

@Happyvivoku asked:

"Who is this goddess ."

