Nigerian Man Rejoices After Barca Defeated Real Madrid With 4 Goals, Dances in Towel in Front Of Wife & Kids
- A Nigerian father has displayed his utmost joy after Barcelona made a mess of Real Madrid on Sunday, March 20, with four goals
- The happy man with a towel around his belly danced in front of his kids and wife as he kept chorusing "4-0"
- Many people who saw his video on Twitter rejoiced with him as some wished him well in his support for the team
A Nigerian Twitter user has shared the video of his dad's happiness after Barcelona defeated Real Madrid at El Clasico.
In a video that has gone viral, the man danced despite being in a towel as he kept repeating "4-0". Happily, he tapped his wife from where she was on the couch.
A happy family
His kids who were behind the camera laughed as the man displayed his joy at the embarrassing defeat Real Madrid suffered.
After handing a can of drink he was holding to his wife, he went ahead jubilating. It was such a sweet sight to see.
Watch the clip below:
At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 70,000 views with hundreds of comments.
Many praised him
Below are some of the reactions:
@elliotyemi said:
"I promise ur dad Barcelona Jersey and a flight ticket to watch them play live and direct."
@Depeculiar007 said:
"Tell papa say may he live long to see many more of this days in the land of living if Jesus tarries. We are more than a club Visca Barça."
@AbjaFCB said:
"He deserves this happiness, went theough Roma, Andield and Bayern. This is funny sha."
@sirrdemilade said:
"Tell your popsy say e face show and happiness will not cease from his household."
