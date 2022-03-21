A Nigerian father has displayed his utmost joy after Barcelona made a mess of Real Madrid on Sunday, March 20, with four goals

The happy man with a towel around his belly danced in front of his kids and wife as he kept chorusing "4-0"

Many people who saw his video on Twitter rejoiced with him as some wished him well in his support for the team

A Nigerian Twitter user has shared the video of his dad's happiness after Barcelona defeated Real Madrid at El Clasico.

In a video that has gone viral, the man danced despite being in a towel as he kept repeating "4-0". Happily, he tapped his wife from where she was on the couch.

Many people loved the man's joy for his team. Photo source: @isi_khal

Source: Twitter

A happy family

His kids who were behind the camera laughed as the man displayed his joy at the embarrassing defeat Real Madrid suffered.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

After handing a can of drink he was holding to his wife, he went ahead jubilating. It was such a sweet sight to see.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 70,000 views with hundreds of comments.

Many praised him

Below are some of the reactions:

@elliotyemi said:

"I promise ur dad Barcelona Jersey and a flight ticket to watch them play live and direct."

@Depeculiar007 said:

"Tell papa say may he live long to see many more of this days in the land of living if Jesus tarries. We are more than a club Visca Barça."

@AbjaFCB said:

"He deserves this happiness, went theough Roma, Andield and Bayern. This is funny sha."

@sirrdemilade said:

"Tell your popsy say e face show and happiness will not cease from his household."

Man supported Arsenal during his lifetime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady went online to reveal how her dad who was a staunch Arsenal football club supporter was buried.

Sharing photos from his burial ceremony, the lady with the Twitter handle @estrellamabiz showed a white coffin with the Arsenal logo on it.

Another snap shows him at a place that looks like the club where he posed with a statue that has a muffler bearing Arsenal's insignia.

Source: Legit.ng