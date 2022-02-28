Nigerians have reacted to a video showing the dramatic display of a little girl after watching her mum struggle with a 3D game

In the viral video, the kid watched keenly as her mum screamed and struggled and slowly took some steps back

The Nigerian kid then slowly lay flat with her face upwards and appeared to have fainted out of panic

Netizens have tipped a little girl to do well at Nollywood after her reaction to seeing her mother struggle with a 3D game.

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the girl watched startledly as her mother and another lady struggled while playing a 3D game.

Seeing her mum struggle with the game's glasses on was enough scare for the kid.

The kid 'fainted' out of panic

The kid's fear however appeared to heighten as her mum then began screaming. With confusion and concern written all over her face, the kid stepped back, went down slowly and surprisingly laid flat with eyes open, like one who has fainted.

It was the slow manner in which she dropped to the ground that sparked a debate as to whether she actually fainted or was merely pulling a stunt.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@leonardo_da_vinz stated:

"You just gotta love that Gender, they're so dramatic and entertaining But no let them give you wahala sha, you go just taya for yourself."

@_somebodys1stson wrote:

"If you are hypertensive or have anxiety then VR or 3D is not for you. Steer clear."

@lovewoluofficial said:

"That little Girl is a Drama queen . not all games are meant for Kids. Make person no go get convulsions or Frequent night meres."

@theblackalexandra opined:

"How is this funny? That little child is traumatised! How is no one taking her serious? Nigerians !"

@olu_herodotus thought:

"You’ve just traumatized the poor girl. No be every where dem dey carry pikin go."

