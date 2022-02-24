The story of a beautiful baby girl born 2/22/22 at 2:22 am in delivery room 2 is currently making people very emotional on the internet

The girl named Judah Grace Spear has been described as a little mystery and a huge miracle especially as she was born to mum who is a cancer survivor

Judah was born at the Alamance Regional Medical Center in North Carolina, to his parents Aberli and Hank Spear, according to Cone Health

On a day called "Twosday" a baby girl named Judah Grace Spear came into this world in a manner that some people have described as miraculous.

She was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 am in delivery room 2 at the Alamance Regional Medical Center in North Carolina, United States.

Parents Aberli and Hank Spear cuddle their baby in joy. Photo credit: KTLA/Doug Allred/Cone Health and @goodnewsmovement

Baby girl attracts attention on the internet, described as a miracle baby

The dates and time of Judah's delivery have attracted huge attention on the internet and many people are saying she is a blessed mystery and a miracle.

This is especially so given that her mum Aberli is a cancer survivor who had undergone treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and this made getting pregnant unlikely for her. In a news release shared by KTLA, the hospital where baby Judah was born said:

“But the family continued to pray for a little one – and today their prayer was answered! “Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly. Judah means “praise” – and she is a blessing for her family! We are so happy for this sweet family! Happy birthday, Judah Grace!”

Social media users

When the story was shared on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement, it got huge reactions from members of the public who saw it. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@margaretkellyduffy reacted:

"So wonderful! God, please completely heal this young mother!"

@goodgllymissmolly said:

"Her second birthday is going to be epic."

@jangru commented:

"Also on a Tuesday which is the 2nd day of the week!"

