A Jewish couple who got married as young orphans are still married some 91-years after they were joined together in matrimony

Zechariah and Shama’a were married off very early in life at exactly the ages of 10 and 12 so as to prevent them from marrying outside their Jewish community

However, they loved each other from day one and still do till date even as they find fun in confessing their attachment and closeness

A Jewish couple born in Yemen has inspired many people with their commitment to each other 91-years after they tied the knot.

Zechariah and Shama’a were both orphans and had to marry early as was the practice then. Their marriage was to prevent them from marrying outside their Jewish community.

Zechariah and Shama’a still cherishes each other 91-years after marriage. Photo credit: BBC/Anastassia Zlatopolskai and Jimmy Michael

They fled persecution in Yemen

In the year 1948, the couple had to relocate from Yemen, fleeing antisemitism persecution. They settled in the then newly founded state of Israel. They still live there to date.

11 children, 64 grand and great-grandchildren

Today, Zechariah and Shama’a have 11 children grandchildren, 64 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reacting, Zechariah in a video shared by the BBC:

"Remember, this is my first and last woman that I married. And I never threw her out."

On her part, Shama'a said:

"We didn't lick honey in life. There was no worse suffering that we had experienced. There is none. We had no house. We cleaned the donkey's barn and lived in it."

See the post below:

