It was a tearful moment for a young lady who has not been able to see her brother for 6 years after they were separated by war

Omar Alshogre has been away from his sister and family due to the Syria war and they only reunited in 2022

The emotional video of their reunion has gone viral on the internet after Alshogre shared it on Twitter to mark the momentous event

A young man from Syria, Omar Alshogre who got separated from his sister due to war has finally reunited with her 6 years after.

Their painful separation came to an end recently and the video of their reunion has made many people emotional on the internet.

It was an emotional moment for Omar Alshogre and his sister as they hugged tightly. Photo credit: @omarAlshogre

Separated in Yemen, reunited in Turkey

Omar Alshogre's family fled to Turkey without him because he was in prison where he was detained by the government of Syria for participating in a protest. He was then 15-years-old when he was arrested.

The sweet reunion

A video Alshogre shared on Twitter showed him and his sister reuniting after a long period of emotional torture. The sister cried and wailed in pure joy. Sharing the video, Omar Alshogre wrote:

"War separated us for 6 years, today we’re together again. My sister and I."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Many Twitter users got emotional after seeing the happy reunion between Alshogre and his sister. Here are a few of the reactions:

@Jeannie_Hartley remarked:

"This. This. A thousand times this. May every family separated from their loved ones get to experience reunions like this. Omar: I am so very happy for you and your beautiful sister."

@tamanahope said:

"I imagine myself in this video when I’ll meet my brothers inshAllah. It’s been almost 4 years, still not sure when I’ll meet my two brothers. I still have hope. I’m so happy for you and I pray this day come for my family as well. War is nasty!"

@salma_daoudi1 said:

"This is both beautiful and incredibly heartbreaking. I hope you never get separated again and I hope many more will experience the joy of reunion."

Two brothers separated by war reunited after 74-years

In another emotional reunion previously reported by Legit.ng, two elderly brothers who were separated by war got to see each other again after 74-years.

Siddique and his brother Habib got separated in 1947 due to the India-Pakistani Partition.

While Siddique lived in Faisalabad Pakistan, his brother Habib lived in the Phullanwal area of Punjab in India.

They only got to see each other again in 2022.

