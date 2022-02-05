A Nigerian man has taken the surprise drama that goes with marriage proposal to a whole new height

The man stunned people in a compound as he gave his woman a hard slap on the face, forcing her to hold his shirt as she posed for a fight

While everyone was still trying to make out what was going on between the two, he pops up the question on one knee

A proposal video in which a man slapped his girlfriend has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Perhaps trying to pull off a unique surprise proposal, the video which had its setting in a compound showed the boyfriend give the lady a hard slap on the face in the presence of other folks in the place.

He pranked her with a slap on the cheek Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmilltv

The lady was poised for a fight

This move appeared to have infuriated the lady who charged towards the man and held his shirt as she made ready for a physical showdown amidst surprised stares from occupants of the compound.

In seconds, the man quickly goes on one knee, brings out the ring asks the lady to be his wife.

Upon realising that the slap was part of the proposal ploy, the lady emotionally kneels with him as she accepts the proposal.

Onlookers in the compound couldn't believe their eyes over how things panned out.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians frown at the man's style of proposal

@ajigagodson opined:

"Our mumu no too much! If dem slap you reject your ring with this prank now nko. There’s nothing like romantic slap."

@ormorewhomie said:

"I hope she remembered to slap him back before saying yes sha. Slap to ask, slap to answer. All na Love!"

@sekani_bliss remarked:

"God knw say I go give am that slap back before I collect ring.wich kind rough play be that.so he no see d ones when dem Dey use motor or inside yatch na d slap own he see."

@aisha4dable__collections stated:

"He reset her brain before he propose, so that if she say No’ she fit collect another slap."

@bro_jays wrote:

"On no level should this be right he has literally given you all the signs you needed to say No in just a few seconds."

