After adopting a three-year-old boy with brain damage, a woman was told he would not live long

Joshua had suffered brain damage when he was two weeks old after being shaken and could not talk, walk or eat

His adoptive mother could not hold back the tears when Joshua beat the odds and landed his first job

A mother could hardly hide her pride after her son, given a grim prediction by doctors, went off to his first day of work.

When they adopted Joshua, aged three, he had brain damage and was given a low likelihood of survival, but not only did he make it, he even got a job.

His mother captured the priceless moment when she watched him leave for his first day of work.

"Doctors said Joshua would not live to be an adult but look at him. He is starting his first job," she wrote in the YouTube video.

Bidding him farewell

She drove Joshua to his workplace and sought to find out how he felt.

“First day of work today. Are you excited?” she asked, and he responded in the affirmative.

“I'm super proud of you. I love you,” she told him before he walked into his workplace, a department store.

After being left alone in the car, the mother could not hold back the tears of joy.

"I can’t believe it is his first job. I'm so proud of him," she said.

Adopting Joshua

Joshua's mother previously divulged that they adopted him after they signed up to become foster parents.

“When I saw the boy, I knew I needed to be his mum,” she said.

According to her, Joshua had been shaken when two weeks old and suffered brain damage, resulting in seizures.

“He was paralysed and could not walk, talk or eat,” she recalled.

However, they worked hard to make him communicate through sign language, and he even started walking.

Joshua, a singer, also plays a musical instrument.

“Throughout the struggle, Joshua always had a smile. He is my hero,” she said.

