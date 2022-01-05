A Nigerian woman who just bagged a PhD has declared that good men still abound in Northern Nigeria where she comes from

Sadiya Abubakar Isa took time out to celebrate her husband who she said supported her educational pursuit up to PhD level

Sadiya said her husband sacrificed a lot to support her dreams of becoming educated and therefore declared that Arewa is full of good men

Mrs Sadiya Abubakar Isa is full of praises for her husband whom she said gave her all the support she needed to succeed in her educational pursuit. On the basis of this, she has declared that good and supportive men still exist in Northern Nigeria.

Sadiya who just bagged a PhD announced that her husband sacrificed so much to see her through the process. She also said her husband who is named Kiru also helps her out at home with house chores.

Sadiya and her husband, Kiru. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Sadiya Abubakar Isa

My PhD would have been impossible without him

Sadiya said but for her husband, she wouldn't have been able to make it to the PhD level. She said in a LinkedIn post:

"The husband who will cancel/adjust his schedules to let me go places/meet my targets. The husband who would take turns with me to babysit, cook or do laundry or is it the kids' bumbum washing? What is it that a man does to support his woman? Name it, Kiru has probably done that. He'd drive me to conferences and wait with the kid(s) in the lobby. As wives/mothers, its very challenging building a career and raising a decent family, but a supportive husband makes things easier. The story of my PhD journey will be incomplete without him."

There are good men in the north

Based on her assessment of Kiru's support for her dreams and also his domestic support, Sadiya declared that Northern Nigeria is not home to bad, unsupportive men as some would want to believe.

Sadiya, who is a lecturer in the Nigerian Army University said:

"I have read a lot about Northern men recently and most of these bloggers will make u feel Arewa husbands are a dismal failure. Well, my experience begs to differ. I hope people reading this will remember that there are still good Arewa men. In fact, there are many of such."

Social media users react

LinkedIn users rushed to the comment section of her post to express their opinions. Here are a few of what they are saying:

Osaretin Godspower OKUNGBOWA:

"I want to especially thank you for coming out to pour these encomiums on your husband. Men thrive more in an atmosphere of public validation and praise. You have just sown a seed that would yield a far greater harvest."

Moses Adeleke :

"Thanks for sharing. Some men wish to do same but some wishes may not come true without the effort of the second partner involved. Share your part of the story in the process; looking forward to see the second episode."

Mitchelle Kikanme:

"I am overwhelmed and speechless because you hardly see men who can sacrifice and be patient during the academic struggle of their wives, I wish this post could go viral to encourage people out there. God bless you and your family. Best regards."

