The short video of two lovers seeing each other being away from each other for just seven days has got people emotional online

The man who appeared to have missed his wife so much cuddled her head as he kissed her forehead

In response, the old woman also held her husband's cheek as she showed that she missed him too

The reunion video of two old lovers after they had stayed apart for just a week has stirred massive reactions on social media.

Good News Movement revealed that the grandparents could not see each other because of health issues.

What a show of love

In the short clip posted on Instagram, they both got emotional like lovers who have not seen each other in decades.

When the man was taken in to see his wife, he gently took her head in his hand and planted several kisses on her.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500,000 views and thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

cindywil1952 said:

"Such love! Such LOVE! SUCH LOVE!"

megmags04 said:

"God bless them. Crying again!"

paulinajacome said:

"My father loved my mother this way until his last day, his last words to her were “I love you, I love you, I love you…”

jp.lontayao said:

"this is the goal. the dream. so beautiful."

clevass5 said:

"How blessed they are to have that love!"

mezlou5 said:

"Someone chopping onions?"

Another old lovely couple

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a video shot by The Epoch Times and shared by Chiekezi Dozie on Facebook, a couple, married for 73 years, had an emotional reunion after being apart because of the COVID-19.

As the woman saw her husband, she opened her arms, repeatedly saying “Oh my God”. The joyful 96-year-old husband, Joseph, quickly wheeled towards his wife as he hugged her.

With their shaky hands, they stayed in each other’s arms as a sign that they have really missed themselves.

After the woman left the man’s arms, she started crying as she said “Thank you God. Oh My God!” The woman petted his face in a great demonstration of love.

