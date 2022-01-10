An Oyinbo woman married to a Nigerian man recently wowed social media users with her choice of outfit

A Swiss blogger married to a Nigerian man recently stepped out in beautiful traditional attire with her family to the admiration of many social media users.

The white lady popularly known as Nwanyi Ocha rocked the beautiful dress to attend the burial ceremony of Chief Agbazue 1 of Isuofia where her husband comes from.

Nwanyi Ocha is seen with her husband and children. Photo credit: Nwanyi Ocha

Source: Twitter

Apparently, there were a lot of activities lined up for the traditional burial, and the oyinbo wife relished the traditional dresses. Sharing the beautiful ensemble on Twitter, Nwanyi Ocha wrote:

"For the second burial day, we changed our uniforms. This time, the fabric had chief’s face printed on it. What a beautiful way to remember him."

Another white lady who tweets with the handle @keeng_hartor said she would also like to start a family in Africa. She said in a reply to Nwanyi Ocha's tweet:

"I like your family, hope to start same with the joy of learning Africa. Stay blessed."

