In an attempt to distract his 4-year-old son Christian, Australian dad Kris King gave him his phone to play with

Unknown to him, the young boy accessed the UbeEats app and ordered cakes and other food worth $1,139 (N467,160.85)

Kris described almost having a heart attack on learning about the order, but luckily, UbeEats agreed to refund the money

A four-year-old boy left his family shocked after ordering food worth $1,139 (N467,160.85) online.

Christian King, from Australia, used his dad's phone to order cakes and other foods through UberEats on Monday, December 17.

Kris King got the surprise of a lifetime after his 4-year-old son made an order on UberEats. Photos: Kris King.

Playing with phone

The Guardian reports the boy's dad, Kris King, had given him his phone to keep him distracted.

The boy then informed him that he had something on the way but did not believe it until an UberEats driver called his wife.

Kris initially thought that the amount was $139 (N57,010.85) but was shocked to confirm it was much more.

"I really looked at it, and it was $1,139 (N467,160.85), and we almost had a bloody heart attack. I flicked through the screen about 30 times. That's how long the order was. It was like 99 cakes.

"I had steam coming out of my ears, first of all, screaming his name down the street. He ran to his room before I told him so," he said.

Kris, a firefighter, said they place orders on UberEats every day, and Christian must have learned how to do it by observing them.

Getting a refund

The enormous order was delivered to Newtown Fire Station, where Kris works.

Kris and his wife reached out to UberEats, and lucky for them, the company agreed to refund the money after learning what happened.

"The icing on the cake was when UberEats said they will give us our money back," the delighted dad said.

