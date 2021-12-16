An emerging video capturing the loved-up moment in camp between a female soldier and a corps member has sparked reactions on social media

The overjoyed lady planted a kiss on the lips of the corps member as she flaunted her engagement ring in style

Many people have gushed about the lovely couple with some wondering how the man pulled it off with a soldier in camp

Apart from love being blind to so many faults, it just happens that it can find one anywhere and a female soldier 'located' hers at a National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) camp.

In an emerging video shared by @mediagist on Instagram, the female soldier gushed over being engaged by a corps member that she let her guard down in expressing her emotions.

The lady showed off her ring Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mediagist

Source: Instagram

The beautiful soldier planted a kiss on the lips of her stunned 'corper' boyfriend despite being flanked by a group of corps members.

The new video is believed to be a continuation of the moment a male corps member proposed to his soldier heartthrob in Kwara State Orientation Camp.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

After sharing a kiss with her lover, the excited female soldier flaunted her engagement ring amid cheers from corps members.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@chiwu_ikem said:

"Abeg how long them know each other before this proposal? Everything na love for una eye."

@oluwafemi_fng stated:

"I just want to know if the guy planned to find a wife in camp and went with ring ABI them they sell ring for mammy market ni."

@realwalker_omg wrote:

"I am still wondering which format this guy used on her."

@hemonikhenry remarked:

"This guy na lord of the rings. Go check him bag you go see more rings. He came for a purpose. Knack corper, knack soldier join."

Nigerian man engages female corps member barely 3 weeks of meeting her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had engaged a female corps member in camp in style.

Instablog9ja who shared a video from the occasion stated that the lovebirds got engaged in less than 3 weeks of meeting at the state Orientation Camp.

The man who got on one knee and with a ring held out popped the question to the lady.

Corps members rallied support for the man as they urged the lady to give a yes.

The duo would then share kisses amid cheers after she responded in the affirmative.

Source: Legit