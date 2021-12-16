Sweet Moment Beautiful Female Soldier Kissed a Corps Member & Flaunted her Ring after He Proposed Goes Viral
- An emerging video capturing the loved-up moment in camp between a female soldier and a corps member has sparked reactions on social media
- The overjoyed lady planted a kiss on the lips of the corps member as she flaunted her engagement ring in style
- Many people have gushed about the lovely couple with some wondering how the man pulled it off with a soldier in camp
Apart from love being blind to so many faults, it just happens that it can find one anywhere and a female soldier 'located' hers at a National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) camp.
In an emerging video shared by @mediagist on Instagram, the female soldier gushed over being engaged by a corps member that she let her guard down in expressing her emotions.
The beautiful soldier planted a kiss on the lips of her stunned 'corper' boyfriend despite being flanked by a group of corps members.
The new video is believed to be a continuation of the moment a male corps member proposed to his soldier heartthrob in Kwara State Orientation Camp.
After sharing a kiss with her lover, the excited female soldier flaunted her engagement ring amid cheers from corps members.
Social media reacts
@chiwu_ikem said:
"Abeg how long them know each other before this proposal? Everything na love for una eye."
@oluwafemi_fng stated:
"I just want to know if the guy planned to find a wife in camp and went with ring ABI them they sell ring for mammy market ni."
@realwalker_omg wrote:
"I am still wondering which format this guy used on her."
@hemonikhenry remarked:
"This guy na lord of the rings. Go check him bag you go see more rings. He came for a purpose. Knack corper, knack soldier join."
Nigerian man engages female corps member barely 3 weeks of meeting her
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had engaged a female corps member in camp in style.
Instablog9ja who shared a video from the occasion stated that the lovebirds got engaged in less than 3 weeks of meeting at the state Orientation Camp.
The man who got on one knee and with a ring held out popped the question to the lady.
Corps members rallied support for the man as they urged the lady to give a yes.
The duo would then share kisses amid cheers after she responded in the affirmative.
