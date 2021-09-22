A Nigerian man has engaged a lady at his Niger State Orientation Camp in less than 3 weeks after meeting her

In the heartwarming video, corps members urged the lady to accept the man's proposal after which they shared kisses

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many people opined that 3 weeks was too little a time to decide the lady was the right woman

A Nigerian man and woman posted to Niger State sealed their relationship with an adorable engagement.

Instablog9ja who shared a video from the occasion stated that the lovebirds got engaged in less than 3 weeks of meeting at the state Orientation Camp.

The lovebirds sealed their engagement with kisses Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

The man who got on one knee and with a ring held out popped the question to the lady.

Corps members rallied support for the man as they urged the lady to give a yes.

The duo would then share kisses amid cheers after she responded in the affirmative.

Social media reacts

@emekaowomoney wrote:

"Will you stand up. Mumu boy we are in the era of equality and so only mumus still propose to a girl. The girl should be the one doing so "

@queenkonia stated:

"I no understand? These guys dey carry ring come camp? Azin you don Dey 100% sure say you go meet your wife for that camp?

"E ja mi si becauseee ko ye mi o"

@naijasingles remarked:

"You wear it in the left hand this is why it’s important to learn and know about this marriage thing if you must do it. You need to get it right."

@opeyemifamakin opined:

"Camp love thats suppose to last 3 weeks, e reach your turn you marry am. My guy, no be so dem dey do o.''

@temmycamby thought:

"Una never know una self character or family,maybe there's any disease or something eehn,buh September never go Sha breakfast fit still dey... September to remember."

Man proposes to female corps member during service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a male corps member had proposed to a lady during their service in style.

The man pretended he was about to faint from a serious stomach ache. His performance initially threw the lady into confusion as she became fidgety, calling for help around and asking people to stop filming but help her lover from crashing.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, just as another person came in with water to soothe him, the lover boy got a ring out of his pocket and presented it to the lady.

The NYSC member was stunned as she covered her mouth with both hands in utter amazement. People screamed for the lady to say yes.

