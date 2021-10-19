A Nigerian man, Awuzie Frankline, has said that his family is big proof that Jesus Christ exists and prayer really works

In a Facebook post, he announced that his wife gave birth and God made him the father of four children at a go

Nigerians congratulated the family as some said that they wish to have the same kind of a blessing in their homes

A Nigerian man, Awuzie Frankline, has taken to Facebook after his wife gave birth to two boys and girls on the same day.

The man stated that his family's testimony is clear proof that no one should ever doubt the power of prayers and the existence of Jesus.

The man said that prayer really works. Photo source: Awuzie Frankline

Source: Facebook

They are all fine

Awuzie then revealed that he is now a father of quadruplets and both his wife and kids are in very good health.

A part of his post reads:

"Glory!!!!! We will never see shame."

The father shared photos of his wife's pregnancy shoot on his social media page. Nigerians took to his comment section to celebrate with the family.

See his post below:

As at the time of writing this report, his post has gathered 1,000 comments and hundreds of likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Abraham Idubor said:

"Must you expose the tummy of your wife to the whole world before they will know that you are a father of quaduplets."

Chidi Onyema said:

"That's exactly the good news we also expects to hear. I pray for God's divine protection upon them in Jesus name amen. Congratulations my brother."

Chimdinma AdaezeBerry Ikwunnem Daniel said:

"Wow!!! Congratulations sir I tap deeply from the blessing...."

Amicable Nwokedi said:

"With this small stomach????? He is a miracle working God indeed. Congratulations to you both sir, I tap from your blessings."

Woman welcome twins after nine years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman, Ogechi Emmanuel, on Wednesday, September 22, went on Facebook to announce that she has given birth to twins.

Ogechi revealed that the blessing came after she had waited for nine good years to have children in her marriage.

She added that God rewarded her long wait with twins. The woman, therefore, prayed for all those wanting to have the same blessing.

Source: Legit