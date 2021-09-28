A woman, Ogechi Emmanuel, has given glory to God after she welcome her set of twins following a long nine years wait

The new and happy mother who shared photos of the newborns wished all women expecting their bundle of joy a quick answer

Nigerians took to her comment section to appreciate the hands of God in her life, saying hers is a true testimony

A Nigerian woman, Ogechi Emmanuel, on Wednesday, September 22, went on Facebook to announce that she has given birth to twins.

Ogechi revealed that the blessing came after she had waited for nine good years to have children in her marriage.

Ogechi Emmanuel welcomed twins after waiting for 9 years. Photo source: Ogechi Emmanuel

Source: Facebook

God rewarded me

She added that God rewarded her long wait with twins. The woman, therefore, prayed for all those wanting to have the same blessing.

Photos shared on the social media platform showed the woman's protruding belly at different stages. One of the snaps has the newborns.

Read her post below:

What social media users are saying

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered hundreds of comments as Nigerians congratulated her.

Woman waited for 18 years to have children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an unnamed Nigerian woman was celebrated online after she gave birth to triplets.

According to @temilolasobola on Instagram, the woman waited for 18 years to have kids. In the video shared by the same Instagram user, she held her babies in both hands as people surrounded her.

The new mother sat as people tried to take shots of her at a place that looks like a church. With the number of church members around, it probably was a child dedication ceremony going on.

