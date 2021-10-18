A Nigerian lady married to a white man proudly showed up for a birthday party in England wearing ankara native wears

Sharing photos of herself, hubby and their son James in the fine wears, the lady thought guests at the occasion loved their attires

She appreciated Nigeria for their ankara as social media users gushed over their looks in the wears

A biracial couple has been hailed on social media for their attire to an important birthday party in England.

This is the wife, Amina Brooks, a Nigerian lady, had showcased their native looks to the occasion on her LinkedIn wall.

They looked lovely in ankara native attire Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Amina Brooks

Amina said the birthday party was for her best friend named Rose.

Expressing gratitude for the wonderful reception her family were treated to at the occasion, Amina hailed Nigeria for the kind gifts of the attires.

Her post read in part:

"My family and I boldly walked into a quintessential Middle England birthday party of a very good friend, our delightful English Rose and good lady wife of *Best Man* Neil Clifford, Marrianne Clifford (who is too cool to be on LinkedIn) in the heart of Shakespeare's County today spotting our #Nigerian robes colloquially known as #AndCo. The good people of #Warwickshire seemed to love it!"

Social media reacts

Sesi hundeyin said:

"Love it, especially on the adorable James ❤️

"It will be nice to see you on ankara fabric at the office Amina Brook."

Maryem Khan Yousafzai commented:

"Looks so adorable Mashaa Allah."

James Allen stated:

"Looks amazing !!!"

Nonso Azih remarked:

"So lovely."

Nigerian student in UK helps his Oyinbo friends to native wears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student in UK had helped his white friends to native wears.

Gift Odoh shared on his LinkedIn wall that his British friends got to understand that the media portrayal of Nigerians was actually different from reality.

He said to their amazement, they learnt first-hand that Nigerians are strong, resilient, intelligent and fun to be with.

In that regard, Gift had mentioned to them he had some cultural attires with him. And his colleagues at Nottingham University, UK wanted to try them out and they did as can be seen in pictures he showcased.

