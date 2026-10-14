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Germany Names 1 Category of Foreigners Who Are Barred From Becoming German Citizens
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Germany Names 1 Category of Foreigners Who Are Barred From Becoming German Citizens

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Germany announced a permanent citizenship ban targeting one specific category of foreigners, closing the door on naturalisation entirely
  • The German government published the conditions on its official website, spelling out exactly who falls under the permanent exclusion
  • Beyond the criminal bar, applicants are also required to meet a financial self-sufficiency condition to qualify for naturalisation

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Germany has drawn a firm, permanent line on who can never become a citizen, naming one category of foreigners for whom naturalisation is entirely off the table, no matter the circumstances.

The German government published the exclusion criteria on its official website, stating clearly that anyone convicted of an antisemitic, racist, or xenophobic crime is permanently barred from obtaining German citizenship. The same applies to convictions for any other offence that demonstrates contempt for humanity.

Germany names foreigners who are barred from becoming citizens
Germany mentions foreigners who cannot acquire German citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/ Ulrich Baumgarten
Source: Getty Images

Germany's citizenship bar for hate crime convictions

What makes this restriction particularly notable is that it carries no exceptions based on the severity of the sentence handed down. The official government guidance states:

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"It is not possible to become naturalised following a conviction for an antisemitic, racist or xenophobic crime or any other crime evidencing contempt for humanity, regardless of the specific sentence received."

This means that even a conviction that resulted in a minor penalty or a suspended sentence is enough to permanently disqualify an applicant. The nature of the offence, rather than the punishment, is what triggers the ban.

German citizenship: Financial self-sufficiency is also required

Separately, Germany also requires that anyone seeking naturalisation must be able to support themselves financially. The official guidance notes that applicants must demonstrate they can cover their own living costs without relying on state welfare.

For many Nigerian and African immigrants in Germany who are navigating the naturalisation process, understanding these conditions early is critical. A criminal record involving hate-related offences, regardless of when it occurred or how minor the resulting sentence was, permanently removes the option of becoming a German citizen.

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Germany lists people eligible for free citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had identified six categories of people who are exempt from paying fees when applying for citizenship under its Nationality Act.

The report also explained that authorities may reduce or waive fees in certain cases based on public interest or the applicant's personal circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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NIS - Nigeria Immigration ServiceDiaspora
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