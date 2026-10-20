New Zealand's immigration authority has released a red and amber list of occupations ineligible for its 2 new skilled residence pathways

Six specific occupations landed on the red list, making workers in those roles completely ineligible for the new pathways

The list covers roles across health, beauty, and general management sectors, cutting off a significant group of migrant workers

New Zealand has published an official list of occupations barred from qualifying under its two new skilled residence pathways, with six roles placed on the red list and therefore entirely excluded from eligibility.

Immigration New Zealand released the list, which separates roles into two categories: amber and red. Amber-listed occupations face certain restrictions, while workers in red-listed roles cannot access the new pathways at all.

New Zealand mentions the occupations that are not included into the skilled-residence pathways. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

New Zealand: 6 red-listed occupations

The six occupations placed on the red list span health, beauty, and general management. They are:

1. Hospitality, Retail and Service Manager (not elsewhere classified)

2. Retail Manager

3. Beauty Therapist

4. Massage Therapist

5. Hairdresser

6. Hair and Beauty Salon Manager

Workers currently employed in any of these roles are ineligible for the two new residence pathways, regardless of their experience or qualifications.

What changes mean for skilled migrants

The updated framework is part of broader adjustments to New Zealand's Skilled Migrant Category, set to take effect in August 2026. The changes signal a deliberate shift in the country's immigration priorities, steering residence opportunities away from certain service-sector roles and towards occupations the government considers more strategically valuable.

For migrants from African countries and beyond who have built careers in beauty, wellness, or retail management in New Zealand, the red list presents a significant obstacle. Those in the named occupations will need to explore alternative visa routes or consider a career change if they hope to obtain permanent residence through the skilled migrant stream.

The amber list, which includes roles such as chef, café and restaurant manager, office manager, and several ICT positions, does not carry the same outright ban but still comes with conditions under the new framework.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand released a list of nine care sector occupations qualified for permanent residency.

New Zealand: Routes for 3-year work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced two new three-year work visa routes for Indian nationals, launched under a trade agreement that took effect on 20 October 2026.

The visas require a qualifying job offer from an accredited employer and do not lead to permanent residence. Indian citizens aged 18 to 30 can also apply for a working holiday scheme, capped at 1,000 places a year.

Source: Legit.ng