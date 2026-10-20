New Zealand Announces 6 Occupations Excluded From Its Skilled-Residence Pathways
- New Zealand's immigration authority has released a red and amber list of occupations ineligible for its 2 new skilled residence pathways
- Six specific occupations landed on the red list, making workers in those roles completely ineligible for the new pathways
- The list covers roles across health, beauty, and general management sectors, cutting off a significant group of migrant workers
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New Zealand has published an official list of occupations barred from qualifying under its two new skilled residence pathways, with six roles placed on the red list and therefore entirely excluded from eligibility.
Immigration New Zealand released the list, which separates roles into two categories: amber and red. Amber-listed occupations face certain restrictions, while workers in red-listed roles cannot access the new pathways at all.
New Zealand: 6 red-listed occupations
The six occupations placed on the red list span health, beauty, and general management. They are:
1. Hospitality, Retail and Service Manager (not elsewhere classified)
2. Retail Manager
3. Beauty Therapist
4. Massage Therapist
5. Hairdresser
6. Hair and Beauty Salon Manager
Workers currently employed in any of these roles are ineligible for the two new residence pathways, regardless of their experience or qualifications.
What changes mean for skilled migrants
The updated framework is part of broader adjustments to New Zealand's Skilled Migrant Category, set to take effect in August 2026. The changes signal a deliberate shift in the country's immigration priorities, steering residence opportunities away from certain service-sector roles and towards occupations the government considers more strategically valuable.
For migrants from African countries and beyond who have built careers in beauty, wellness, or retail management in New Zealand, the red list presents a significant obstacle. Those in the named occupations will need to explore alternative visa routes or consider a career change if they hope to obtain permanent residence through the skilled migrant stream.
The amber list, which includes roles such as chef, café and restaurant manager, office manager, and several ICT positions, does not carry the same outright ban but still comes with conditions under the new framework.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand released a list of nine care sector occupations qualified for permanent residency.
New Zealand: Routes for 3-year work visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced two new three-year work visa routes for Indian nationals, launched under a trade agreement that took effect on 20 October 2026.
The visas require a qualifying job offer from an accredited employer and do not lead to permanent residence. Indian citizens aged 18 to 30 can also apply for a working holiday scheme, capped at 1,000 places a year.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng