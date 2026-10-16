The Abu Dhabi Residents Office published the full criteria for the 10-year Golden Visa for skilled professionals employed in the UAE

Applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree and earn a minimum monthly salary of AED 30,000 to be considered eligible

Only professionals classified under Level 1 or Level 2 of MOHRE's occupational scheme qualify for the long-term residency

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office has disclosed that foreign professionals must earn at least AED 30,000 (roughly ₦13.7 million) per month to be eligible for the emirate's 10-year Golden Visa under the skilled professionals category.

The eligibility criteria, published on the Abu Dhabi Residents Office's official website, set out the conditions that employed professionals in the UAE must meet before they can apply for the long-term residency programme.

Abu Dhabi reveals the monthly salary foreigners need for a 10-year Golden Visa. Photo credit: Anadolu

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Who qualifies for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa?

According to the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, applicants must be currently employed in the UAE and hold a role that falls under either Level 1 or Level 2 of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) occupational classification scheme.

Level 1 covers managers and business executives, while Level 2 includes professionals working in sciences, engineering, health, education, business and management, information technology, law, sociology, and culture.

Beyond job classification, candidates must hold a minimum educational qualification of a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

The monthly salary requirement of AED 30,000 (about ₦13.7 million) is a hard threshold, meaning applicants who earn below that figure are not considered eligible regardless of their role or qualifications.

Professionals whose occupation requires a practising licence in the UAE, such as physicians, pharmacists, and teachers, must also hold a valid licence at the time of application.

What the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa offers?

The Abu Dhabi Golden Visa grants successful applicants a 10-year residency in the UAE, offering long-term stability for foreign workers who meet the required standards.

The visa is part of a broader UAE initiative to attract and retain high-calibre professionals across key sectors of the economy.

Legit.ng reported that Dubai had listed four categories of foreigners who are eligible for its 10-year Golden Visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Abu Dhabi published a website where foreigners can apply for its Green Visa.

Foreigners eligible for Abu Dhabi's Golden Visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abu Dhabi had shared seven categories of foreigners who qualify for its 10-year Golden Visa.

The long-term residence permit is designed to attract and retain foreign talent by offering a stable base from which holders can build their lives in the emirate.

Notably, the scheme carries no age or nationality restrictions, meaning applicants from across the world can apply regardless of where they are from or how old they are.

Source: Legit.ng