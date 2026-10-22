Malaysia's Immigration Department lists strict eligibility conditions Australians must meet to qualify for the Work and Holiday visa programme

Applicants must be aged between 18 and 30, hold tertiary qualifications, and demonstrate proficiency in English to be considered

Successful visa holders face clear restrictions on the type of work they can take up and how long they can stay with a single employer

Malaysia's Immigration Department has outlined a detailed set of conditions that Australian citizens must satisfy before they can be approved for the country's Work and Holiday visa programme.

This is a bilateral arrangement that also allows eligible Malaysians to travel and work in Australia.

Malaysia lists conditions for eligible foreigners to get Work and Holiday visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for Malaysia Work and Holiday visa

1. The programme is designed for young adults aged between 18 and 30 at the time of application.

2. Candidates must hold a tertiary qualification or have completed at least two years of undergraduate study at a university.

3. They must also be able to communicate in English proficiently.

4. They must carry a valid passport and either hold a return travel ticket or have sufficient funds to purchase one.

5. Additional requirements include proof of adequate funds to cover living expenses during the initial period of the visit.

6. They must have a clean criminal record.

7. Applicants must present a valid medical certificate issued by a qualified doctor in Australia.

8. Applicants must not be travelling with dependent children and must not have previously taken part in the Work and Holiday programme in either country.

9. Those selected are required to provide a letter from the relevant government ministry confirming their participation.

10. In some cases, applicants will also be called for an interview to assess their eligibility before a visa is granted. Australian citizens apply through the Malaysian Embassy in Australia.

Conditions Once Inside Malaysia

Holiday remains the primary purpose of the programme, and any work undertaken is considered secondary to that goal. Once in Malaysia, Australian participants are barred from working in several sectors, including firms that require professional qualifications, the entertainment industry, spas, front-of-house service roles, and voluntary positions.

Across both nationalities, visa holders cannot work for a single employer for more than six months. Studies or training are also capped at four months for the duration of the visit.

The Work and Holiday visa automatically grants holders the right to work and reside temporarily in Malaysia, but all participants are expected to comply fully with Malaysian laws and regulations throughout their stay.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng