Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada shut down two Home Care Worker Immigration Pilots that offered permanent residence to skilled caregivers

Both the Child Care and Home Support pilots stopped accepting new applications, affecting workers already in Canada and those applying from abroad

The Canadian government said the closure was necessary to focus on processing the backlog of applications already submitted

Canada has closed two immigration pathways that previously offered permanent residence to skilled home care workers.

This development shut the door on prospective applicants who had been hoping to use the programmes to build a new life in the country.

Canada announces closure of two permanent residence routes. Photo credit: The New York Times.

Source: UGC

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed that both the Home Care Worker Immigration Pilot: Child Care and the Home Care Worker Immigration Pilot: Home Support are now closed to new applicants.

The Two Pilots That Are Now Closed

Each of the two pilots had been structured around two distinct application streams: one for workers already employed in Canada and another for applicants applying from outside the country. Both streams under both pilots are now marked as closed.

The Child Care pilot was designed for skilled workers seeking to provide home-based childcare services in Canada, while the Home Support pilot catered to workers involved in personal support, elder care, and related domestic assistance roles.

Together, they represented a significant formal route to permanent residence for a category of foreign workers who fill a critical but often undervalued role in Canadian households.

Why Canada Shut the Pilots

The government stated that the closure was not permanent in nature but was necessary to allow IRCC to work through the volume of applications already in the pipeline.

In an acknowledgement of the impact the decision would have, the agency noted that it understood the news would be disappointing for those who had been planning to apply.

No reopening date was announced alongside the closure notice, leaving prospective applicants without a clear timeline for when, or whether, the pathways might become available again.

Man shares emotional experience in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Acedolapo marked four years since relocating to Canada, reflecting on the journey to pursue dreams and aspirations in a new country.

He remembered his experience with gratitude and appreciation for how the journey had unfolded.

Source: Legit.ng