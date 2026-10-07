Kenya Airways confirmed a passenger was found unresponsive on a flight from Nairobi to Lagos on Tuesday, 6 October 2026

The incident occurred approximately 20 minutes before the aircraft was due to land at Murtala Muhammed International Airport

The airline said crew members administered first aid and that medical personnel confirmed the passenger's death after landing

Kenya Airways has released an official statement confirming that a passenger died aboard one of its flights en route from Nairobi to Lagos on Tuesday, 6 October 2026.

According to a statement published by the airline's Corporate Communications team on 7 October 2026, the emergency unfolded at around 21:20 local Nigerian time, roughly 20 minutes before the aircraft was scheduled to land.

Kenya Airways narrates how passenger died on Lagos-bound flight, posts statement

Source: Getty Images

The passenger was found unresponsive, and the crew immediately began administering first aid in line with their training.

Passenger dies on Lagos-bound Kenya Airways flight

The aircraft touched down at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 21:41 hrs. Medical personnel who attended to the passenger upon landing confirmed that he had already passed away.

Kenya Airways extended its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and stated that it was actively coordinating with the passenger's family, local authorities, and aviation regulators in the aftermath of the incident.

See the Kenya Airways statement on X:

Public react to passenger's death on Kenya Airways

The news drew a range of responses on social media, with some questioning the timeline of events and others raising concerns about passenger safety.

@UnlockedPurpose said:

"The crew administered 1st aid, fine but was the passenger still alive at that point?"

@therealdaddymo1 said:

"Kenya only yesterday confirmed its first Ebola related death. What's going on? Are Nigerians safe after this incident on the Kenya airways flight?"

@Iam_jbless said:

"The crew did the best they could. Much respect to the crew for how they handled the incident. I was onboard with my family. Thoughts and prayers with the deceased family."

@Simply_Jason96 said:

"Everyone in that airline should be tested. No one know what had that resulted in his death."

Legit.ng had earlier reported on the incident as it emerged online, showing what reportedly happened before the tragic event.

Passenger dies on Kenya Airways flight to Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a passenger travelling to Lagos had died aboard a Kenya Airways flight after a disturbing incident.

Videos from what transpired before the incident went viral on social media.

Source: Legit.ng