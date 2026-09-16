Up to 200 women entrepreneurs will receive equipment financing of up to N5 million each

The initiative combines business training, pitching, advisory support and access to finance

The third edition of Y’ellopreneur is backed by a N1 billion matching fund from MTN Foundation and BOI

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MTN Foundation and the Bank of Industry (BOI) have moved to strengthen women-owned businesses in Nigeria through the third edition of the Y’ellopreneur initiative.

The organisations held a pitch session for female entrepreneurs participating in the programme at the MTN Rooftop Events Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Up to 200 women entrepreneurs could access equipment financing of N5 million each Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The pitch followed six weeks of intensive training at the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University.

The training focused on business planning, management, market readiness and preparing participants to access equipment financing.

Women entrepreneurs participating in the Y’ellopreneur programme are set to benefit from business training and equipment financing.

Women entrepreneurs to access N5m

The third edition of Y’ellopreneur builds on a N1 billion matching fund established by MTN Foundation and BOI to support 200 women entrepreneurs seeking to expand their businesses, Tribune reports.

The fund is jointly financed on a 50:50 basis by MTN Foundation and BOI.

Eligible women-led micro, small and medium-sized enterprises can access equipment financing of up to N5 million.

The programme is also designed to provide participants with business advisory support to help them improve their operations and build sustainable enterprises.

The entrepreneurs operate across sectors including agro-processing, light manufacturing, fashion, energy, waste management and digital services.

BOI explains benefits of training

Sandra O. Yoroh, state manager at BOI, said the training had helped participants understand the importance of having a properly structured business.

She said the programme had given the entrepreneurs a better understanding of what they need to build viable businesses.

Yoroh said:

“They understand what they need to have a structure in the business and what it means for a business to be properly structured."

According to her, BOI will provide business advisory services and assess the businesses presented by participants during the pitch session.

She added that the partnership was focused on helping women develop sustainable enterprises.

Y’ellopreneur 3.0 seeks to address part of this gap by combining access to finance with business training and advisory services.

Women entrepreneurs have received six weeks of intensive training designed to improve their business management and financing readiness. Photo: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

Key features of Y’ellopreneur 3.0

N1 billion matching fund established by MTN Foundation and BOI

Up to N5 million equipment financing available to eligible businesses

Up to 200 women entrepreneurs targeted for financing

Six weeks of intensive business training

Business advisory support from BOI

Pitching opportunities for participating entrepreneurs

Focus on sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, fashion, energy, waste management and digital services

The latest edition featured 760 entrepreneurs during the pitch session, with up to 200 women expected to receive equipment financing.

Source: Legit.ng