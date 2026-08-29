A Nigerian solar expert shared a TikTok video explaining how everyday people can build solar systems and sell electricity to communities

The creator broke down the basic components of a solar generator and outlined a business model targeting remote villages without reliable power

He revealed he spent over 200,000 naira learning how to build solar systems and is now offering to teach others the same skill

A Nigerian solar expert who goes by @jamesjacob__ on TikTok has sparked widespread interest after posting a video on 29 August in which he pitched a self-sustaining electricity business model open to ordinary Nigerians with no prior technical background.

Filmed in a selfie-style format that shifted between indoor shots of a mounted solar inverter and battery setup and a whiteboard breakdown, the creator laid out how anyone willing to learn could build solar energy systems large enough to supply entire villages and charge residents for the electricity they consume.

The man says having solar generator building skill is good. Photo source: @jamesjacob

Source: TikTok

The Business Model Behind the Solar Push

The central idea in the video is straightforward. Rather than waiting on the national grid, a person who masters solar installation can buy panels and battery backup systems, set them up in an underserved community, wire individual homes, and install prepaid metres to collect payments from residents based on their usage.

The creator (@jamesjacob__) likened this directly to how electricity distribution companies currently operate, arguing that the only difference is the energy source.

"The sun wey dey shine dey free," he said, pointing out that solar panels convert sunlight into electricity at a cost far below what traditional generation infrastructure would require.

He disclosed that his own training cost him "over 200 and something thousand naira," covering everything from basic inverter and battery systems to lithium battery assembly. In the video, he also referenced Nigeria's plan to remove electricity subsidies by 2027, framing the timing as an added reason to act now.

The creator was clear that the opportunity is not limited to young people, noting that even someone aged 60 could build a profitable business around solar installation and supply.

Nigerians React to the Opportunity

The video drew a range of responses, from enthusiasm to caution.

@DacoVibez said:

"One Chinese company is doing that already, their target na villages"

@Mofofunoluwa said:

"I want to learn."

@TCA said:

"Both kilowatt (kW) and megawatt (MW) are legal and officially recognized units in Nigeria. They measure the same power, just at different scales. NERC's current 2026 regulations cover interconnected mini-grids up to 10 MW of installed generation capacity, so a 1 MW project falls within the current mini-grid framework. In essence, you're correct...."

@kamsi said:

"The charge controller is still pwm."

@Jthree said:

"Government go clamp U. no worry. when U can sell it's when it's on a small scale. Go start am na, make Ur investment vanish"

@Alonso said:

"Boss I want to learn."

@oga_bright3 said:

"Bro I want to learn."

Man sells solar energy to neighbours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man who recently installed a 7.5kVA solar inverter shared a post on X showing the amount of money he made in a month after selling solar power to his neighbours.

He mentioned the total amount he spent on the solar system and gave a breakdown of the power his neighbours had used.

Source: Legit.ng