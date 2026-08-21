A resurfaced 2022 video shows a Stanford Graduate School of Business student addressing billionaire Tony Elumelu casually by first name during a fireside chat

The clip has reignited debate after the billionaire corrected a lady for greeting him with 'Good morning, Tony' at a graduation ceremony for the UBA Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP)

A Facebook user raised questions about double standards in how Nigerians apply cultural hierarchy depending on location and social class

A resurfaced video from 2022 has reignited a sharp debate about respect, workplace culture, and what many are calling a double standard in how Nigerians treat formality depending on who is in the room.

The footage originates from a fireside chat at Stanford Graduate School of Business, where Tony Elumelu, the Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, appeared as a guest for the institution's "View From The Top" speaker series.

An old video of a Stanford student addressing Tony Elumelu resurfaces online. Photo Credit: Tony Elumelu, Awuzie Frankline

Source: Facebook

During the session, student interviewer Chisom Obi-Okoye opened with a casual "Hi Tony," consistent with the relaxed, first-name culture typical of the academic setting.

The clip drew little attention at the time but resurfaced on August 21, 2026, after a separate incident involving a Nigerian trainee who was apparently corrected for greeting Elumelu in a similar manner at the recent graduation ceremony for the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP) in Lagos.

Tony Elumelu: The double standard debate

Facebook user Awuzie Frankline, who shared the clip, was among the first to frame the conversation around what he saw as an inconsistency in how Nigerians police social norms.

In a post that quickly gained traction, he acknowledged that the trainee's greeting may have lacked cultural sensitivity but argued that the manner of correction mattered just as much as the correction itself.

"Yes, culturally, the young lady could have shown more respect. But correction doesn't have to become humiliation," Frankline wrote.

He went further to question why some Nigerians appear comfortable with informal Western norms when abroad or in international settings but suddenly enforce strict hierarchy when dealing with fellow Nigerians at home.

"Respect should be consistent — not dependent on someone's status, location or social class," he added.

The post drew a wide range of responses, with many users disagreeing with the comparison between the Stanford interview and an internal workplace interaction.

Watch the resurfaced video featuring Tony Elumelu below:

Tony Elumelu: Nigerians react online

@Mba Frankurch said:

"There's a very big difference in both occasions.... One is an interviewer & in her own platform, the other is an employee in her employers platform. When you're in a platform that's not yours, show respect & moreover, the environment matters. Let's stop celebrating stupidity bcos we want to prove a point."

@Sure Sure said:

"From his facial expression in this video after the lady said hi Tony u will clearly know the man is not happy."

@Chiamaka Nnona said:

"Na them sabi."

@Mazi Okoro said:

"Eziokwu m..... Moreover, it was cooperate event not cultural event or in his house."

UBA GMAP: Ex-banker shares what they were taught

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former banker who completed the UBA GMAP had recounted what they were taught, as he argued that the lady Tony Elumelu corrected was not entirely wrong for addressing him by his first name.

Innocent Istifanus Moses, known on Facebook as I I Moses, shared his perspective on August 20, 2026, drawing on his own experience as a UBA Cash Officer and as a graduate of the same UBA Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP) the young woman had just completed.

According to Moses, the GMAP curriculum explicitly instructs participants to refer to colleagues by their first names, regardless of rank.

Source: Legit.ng