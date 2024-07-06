Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and migration.

Tripoli, Libya - Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has shared a video of the country's irregular migrants stranded in Libya.

In a social media post on Saturday, July 6, Dabiri-Erewa said the All Progressives Congress (APC) government “brought back over 10.000 a few years ago with several chartered flights”.

Irregular Nigerian migrants board a bus from the anti-migration bureau, to be driven to Mitiga International Airport, in Tripoli on June 25, 2024. Photo credit: Mahmud Turkia

Source: Getty Images

FG counsels Nigerians to avoid Libya

The government official wrote on X (formerly Twitter), with an accompanying video from the popular international media outfit, Al Jazeera:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“This is me in Libya with Nigerians stranded there. And we brought back over 10.000 a few years ago with several chartered flights, a joint collaboration with ministry of foreign affairs, Immigration , Naptip, NEMA, NIA and @IOM_Nigeria.

“With a strong warning for Nigerians to avoid Libya and we shared the dreadful sights we saw in those deadly cells. Unfortunately, some are still going.

“Naptip which is responsible for trafficking has consistently engaged @IOM_Nigeria and the mission in Libya and they’ve been bringing back those they can find. But key thing is to advise Nigerians to avoid that route. It’s a deadly journey.”

Libya sent 174 irregular migrants back to Nigeria, including 39 women and six children, with more returns planned soon, the country’s interior ministry announced recently.

The operations are being carried out by plane or road depending on the nationality.

Source: Legit.ng