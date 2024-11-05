A Nigerian lady who sells akara by the roadside has shared a video showing her 'steady customer'

In the video, she revealed different times that the man arrived at her business place to eat akara, bread and soft drink

Social media users who came across the funny video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has showered accolades on her loyal customer who always patronises her business.

The akara vendor posted a clip showing the devoted customer, who never fails to visit her roadside stand.

Akara seller makes promise to loyal customer

Sexyakarafryer, the businesswoman behind the popular TikTok account, shared a compilation video featuring the customer.

The clip captured the man visiting her business place on multiple occasions and eating akara, bread, and soft drinks.

In her heartfelt caption, the vendor expressed her gratitude for the customer's loyalty to her business.

She jokingly promised to reward him with a private jet for Christmas, reiterating the importance of his patronage.

"POV: Your one and only steady customer. My customer in whom I am well pleased. I don tell am say na private jet I go use do Christmas gift for am," she captioned the video.

Reactions as akara seller flaunts loyal customer

TikTok users reacted massively, flooding the comments section with praise for the customer's commitment.

@Winningkazzy asked:

"How much is the akara and bread? Drop price for it."

@She’s fancy said:

"Please he should stop take bread and mineral all the time you advice him to rather pair with pap."

@Melvin Ejih (The_General) said:

"I can imagine how days you waited patiently to complete this video."

@Segzzy said:

"Person wey like you already you think say na normal eye he dey use patronize you. Na only men go fit relate."

@Love commented:

"I can tell about this see not that he can’t afford other goods he just want to patronize u it happened to me one time my friend was cooking na so everyday I dey chop rice. I couldn’t get it else where."

@__TAMARA said:

"Hope by the end of the year you'll gift him something for being a punctual customer."

@ONYINYECHI added:

"For akara and bread wey sweet? Why not. I love hot akara and bread as breakfast."

@bright logan added:

"These people don get me. I never disappoint in buying bread and akara everyday and I'm never tired of it."

