A Nigerian lady has graduated from the university at the age of 19 and she has shared photos to celebrate

The lady studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state where she bagged first-class

She said she was also named the 2nd best-graduating student during Babcock University's 2024 convocation

A lady graduated with a first-class degree in software engineering from Babcock University, Ilishan-Remon.

The lady was so happy that she could not wait to share the goodness with her followers online.

Ayomide Olamoyegun graduated with a first-class degree. Photo credit: X/Olamoyegun_Ayo.

In the post she shared on X, Ayomide Olamoyegun said she graduated from Babcock University at the age of 19.

Ayomide said she studied software engineering and she was named as the 2nd best graduating student during the Babcock 2024 convocation.

She said:

"At 19, I graduated with first-class honours in software engineering, emerged as the 2nd best-graduating student in my department (CGPA of 4.66/5), worked on multiple projects as a backend developer, and embraced my passion for AI. All glory to God."

Reactions as lady bags a degree at the age of 19

@oludolapo_ade said:

"Congratulations. I always love seeing stories like this on my timeline. I wish you great things in life."

@tonaiwu said:

"Well done. Up up you go!"

@MichaelCletus17 said:

"I don plaster here in case anybody tries to bully this one."

@tonye_JG said:

"You did that, so proud of you."

@horaytiomusic said:

"Congratulations! Wishing you the very best."

@rpejuola said:

"The girls keep winning. Congratulations!!"

@theladymartha24 said:

"Congratulations Ms. That's a great feat for you. Definitely bagging mine soon."

@RuthOlofinte said:

"May you continue to flourish, keep making our Alma mater proud!!"

@LumpsuckerBot said:

"Congratulations Ayomide. Super proud of you and your achievement."

