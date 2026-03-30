A video of some Nigerian Christians 'tapping anointing' from late Uma Ukpai's hearse has gone viral online

In a video, they took turns to touch the hearse and pray genuinely with the hope that their prayers will definitely be answered

The late preacher Uma Ukpai lost his life weeks ago and news of his demise touched many Nigerians, especially his ardent followers

A video showing Nigerian Christians gathered around the hearse conveying the remains of Uma Ukpai went viral online.

The clip captured emotional scenes as mourners approached the vehicle one after another, stretching out their hands to make contact while offering heartfelt prayers.

Christians seen praying beside Uma Ukpai's hearse. Photo credit: @dimarokoji/X.

Source: Twitter

Christians pray as Uma Ukpai's hearse arrives

Many of those present appeared deeply convinced that a spiritual connection could still be received through the late preacher even after his passing.

The clip circulated massively after it was posted on X by a user known as @dimarokoji.

Viewers debated about the video and the meaning behind the actions of those who participated.

According to the captiom, the individuals involved had gathered as the hearse arrived to pray before stepping aside for others waiting to do the same.

Their actions hinted about a belief that spiritual grace associated with the late cleric remained present and accessible despite his death.

News of Uma Ukpai’s death had emerged weeks earlier and had saddened many Nigerians, particularly followers who regarded him as a respected spiritual figure.

His passing triggered mourning among supporters who remembered his religious influence and teachings.

Christians go viral for praying beside Uma Ukpai's hearse. Photo credit: @dimarokoji/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as people pray beside Uma Ukpai's hearse

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Peter Pierre said:

"Whatever works for them. If their faith assures them of a miracle by making contact, then to GOD be all the Glory."

Kayode said:

"Chibuzor! No b yur papa be that??"

Dimaro said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Brighto said:

"Which anointing ke."

@Awesomely said:

"I wanted to condemn this act but my inner man is telling me that the grace that works for that man is still active, he is a man faith."

@user212509103311 said:

"Yes Dr Uma is truly a great man of God i was in Onitsha greater cruade in 80s when he made blind DMGS student to see at All saints cathedral field."

@Esytreasure added:

"Wanted to condemn this act but my inner man is telling me that the grace that works for that man is still active, he is a man faith."

See the post below:

Man recounts encounter with Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man shared an emotional post on the X app reminiscing over his experience with the late preacher Uma Ukpai.

In his post, he recounted meeting the popular preacher in Enugu state after being invited as a guest speaker at a program.

Source: Legit.ng