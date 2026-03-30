A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video on TikTok showing her father breaking down in tears at home

In the now-viral clip, the lady said her father began to pretend as he noticed her presence so she wouldn't know he was crying

While sharing the video, the lady lamented over the fact that she's yet to make it financially to support her beloved father

A Nigerian lady stirred strong emotions online after sharing a vulnerable moment of her beloved father.

The touching clip captured an emotional scene at home where the elderly man struggled to hide his emotions.

Lady emotional as she sees her father crying. Photo credit: @diwura/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady watches father cry in emotional clip

In the clip shared by TikTok user @diwura, the young lady displayed an encounter that left her overwhelmed with guilt and sadness.

She explained that she had unexpectedly noticed her father in an emotional state, only for him to quickly compose himself upon realising she was nearby.

According to her, he attempted to act normally so she would not recognise that he had been crying.

The lady spoke about the emotional burden she felt as she watched her father grow older while she had not yet achieved the level of financial success she hoped would allow her to care for him comfortably.

In her words:

"You think you can hurt me? I watch my dad crying but faking it that he's fine so that I won't know he's crying. He's getting old day by day without me making it. It hurts differently."

Lady sad after watching her father cry. Photo credit: @diwura/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady watches dad cry

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@PrettyMary said:

"Can we all donate some money for her nothing is too small from 1k upward God bless you all."

@Gloden Esther said:

"This video made me remember the day my dad gave me his bed for me to take to my hostel while he sleep on the floor without mat or foam just wrapper."

@Saint Billy said:

"The only crime we committed is we been a Nigerians to experience the hardships, I join my Faith with everyone seeing this video God will see you and your family through every situation and God Almighty will continue bless your dad with good health to enjoy the fruits of his labor IJN."

@D'joy said:

"We are five and my parents were teachers.They sent us all to school with at least Bsc but I can tell you,they didnt buy new clothes neither eat what they feel like. its our turn now to take care of them but God,we dont have good jobs. Our parents are aging and this do bring tears to me eyes."

@Philip reacted:

"This really breaks my heart. I lost my lovely Dad and I understand when a father sherd tears. pls drop ur account lets us contribute something for you."

@RectorRanking commented:

"I wonder why we kids do underrate fathers, they are really trying their best but we can't know until we get to their stage."

@Not far from the gods added:

"Please guys I understand that the country is hard I don’t know what could be the problem but I know it’s what money can solve please guys let’s donate even if it’s 1k 1k."

See the post below:

Lady shares emotional video of father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady broke down in tears while speaking about her biological father and how she thought that he abandoned her.

According to the lady, she had grown up feeling rejected and always moody because she thought that her own father never loved her.

Source: Legit.ng