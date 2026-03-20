A student of the University of Lagos got people talking as he posted the receipt he got after paying for his hostel accommodation

He cleared the air concerning the speculated price and shed more light on the hostel while responding to netizens

The X post went viral and generated reactions, fuelling discussions about the amount students pay for accommodation in school

A University of Lagos student, Lasisi Iyinoluwa Daniel, posted his receipt after paying for his hostel accommodation.

He was responding to a tweet by a lady who claimed that students in public universities pay N750,000 for hostels.

University of Lagos student mentions amount for hostel accommodation, posts receipt. Photo: @La3i3i

Source: Twitter

In a tweet on X by @IfeDada2, the lady had said:

“You’re paying 750k individually as a student in a public university for a public hostel that has 4 people in a room????”

Taking to her comments, the student identified on X as @La3i3i clarified that he paid N700,000 and that the hostel was not a public one.

He said:

“It’s 700k and it’s not a public hostel, it’s a private mixed hostel on campus. where you see 750k?”

Showing the receipt, he said:

“It’s actually 700k not 750k.”

University of Ibadan student's hostel receipt trends

Information on the receipt dated August 30, 2025 showed that the hotel was named El-Kanem Hall 2 Hostel & Suites, managed by De Harbinger.

It also showed that the N700,000 was the amount for the accommodation per session.

In the comments, the student shed more light on the accommodation, confirming that it was a private hostel:

“It’s not a public hostel. It’s like the off campus places they talk about but on campus. 700k for each person in a 4 man room so 2.8M per room. day light robbery but if you want to be comfortable you’ll pay, it’s largely more convenient than public hostels even though they usually have water problems.

“I don’t pay water bills and electricity bills here but in a self con, i go pay. and one thing about living with someone else, they will stress you, the day you have money for light, they won’t, the whole back and forth i no get strength, at the end of the day if you weigh everything you’ll just accept that staying in a mixed hostel on campus is lowkey better, it’s expensive but you’re paying for comfort.”

A UNILAG student posts receipt after paying hostel accommodation fees. Photo: @La3i3i

Source: Twitter

Speaking about the management of the hostel, the student added:

“So allegedly yeah, the management is on a lease of 10 years and it will be over in like 5 years and they're trying to make as much money as he can before the hostel is given back to unilag, allegedly o!"

See his X post below:

Legit.ng reached out to the student for comments, but is yet to get a response as of the time of this report.

Reactions trail University of Lagos student's hostel fee

@Theroyalbasit said:

"People will gladly pay that 700k as long as it’s not public owned. If the Govt or sch mngt. decide to build similar hostel for say 250k/annum, that’s when minimum wage will be invoked. The sch mngt is aware of this fact, nd that’s why they leased the land to private investors."

@Kanyin__xx said:

"Even my self-con 300k per year for Ago i still dey complain. This is too much."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng