A man visited the University of Ibadan to interview students about their off-campus rent, capturing their responses in a video

One female student shared that she pays N2 million annually for a well-decorated two-bedroom flat

Another student mentioned that her rent is just N120,000 per year, which she splits with a roommate, each contributing N60,000

A visitor to the University of Ibadan recently interviewed students about their off-campus accommodation costs, sharing the diverse responses in a video.

One student revealed she spends N2 million a year on a stylish two-bedroom apartment.

Students break silence on their house rent. Photo source: boy6ix

Another student mentioned her rent is a modest N120,000 annually, which she shares equally with her roommate, each paying N60,000. The video was posted by @boy6ix.

Victorious said:

“That first girl is lying actually I know her very in UI.”

The Real G wrote:

“2 million for Ibadan here... that girl na Linus.”

ROA Empire 01 commented:

“Lie lie…2M no be Ibadan we gather dey stay.”

Ibis:

“As an agent In Ibadan I can tell you the gal might not be lying.”

Netlution:

“3 bedroom flat in kolapo is around 3-4m rent.”

Øwøbløw:

“2M….how much be the school fees.”

LordBroaded:

“Na lie 2m keh… na why u take longer to think about the amount of.”

Olabanji:

“Aw much is Ibadan palace people dey lie sha.”

Slimzy:

“Na lie…2million bawo for this ibadan.”

Samkid:

“Fully furnished that’s why I don’t think she’s lying about the 2M.”

Ajiks luxury wears:

“Some people can lie e them too do ooo.”

Editsbybabat:

“Didn't you people hear her 2 bedroom fully furnished. How much do you think it'll be 100k?”

Sha_ozi:

“2mil for ibadan.”

Survivor bankz:

“This Werey lady really represent how we know Ibadan people. 2m okkkk.”

Honey _mix:

“Una Dey whine , selfcon 800k Dey oo for ib maybe make I share u my agent number 2bedroom3milli+ Dey.”

Ignatius_anuff:

“Yall missed the part where she said "fully furnished"

Moshally:

“Y’all saying she’s capping. Abeg visit aerodome,Jericho, Kolapo ishola, calton gate etc and check if she’s capping.”

