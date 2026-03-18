A young Nigerian lady who recently relocated to the UK has gone viral online after sharing her experience

She explained that she was asked some very important questions by an officer at the border of the country

She listed all the questions in her viral post and also shared how she responded to them all

A Nigerian lady who recently relocated to the UK has shared the 4 important questions she was asked by the immigration officer at the border before being allowed into the country.

The young lady posted the information on her page so several other people could learn and be prepared should they find themselves in her situation.

Nigerian lady posts important questions she was asked at UK border, Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/olasunkanmi ariyo, Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

Ladyshares questions asked at the UK border

@amakas.corner7, in her post, explained the answers or what she did immediately when she was asked these important questions.

In her TikTok video, she said the first question she was asked at the border was her name, and the immigration officer collected her passport to scan.

Her words:

"Questions I was asked at the UK border: What's your name? *Also collects my passport to scan*, goes ahead to say my full name."

She mentioned that the second question she was asked was the course that she was coming to the UK to study, which she revealed to the officer as a BSc Nursing.

She moved on to add that the officer asked for the duration of her study, to which she responded that it is a one-year program.

Young Nigerian lady goes viral after sharing UK border experience in the UK. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/olasunkanmi ariyo, Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

Lastly, @amakas.corner7 mentioned that the fourth question she was asked was where she would be staying in the UK.

She wrote:

"Where will you be staying during the course of your study? Me: Sunderland, I have booked accommodation."

After she had answered all the questions, she explained that the officer went ahead to welcome her to the country and stamp her passport.

Reactions as lady shares border experience

Nurse Helenkosy wrote:

"Any chances for post study visa when you finish."

OPINION MONIE Noted:

"Na Una Dey make this journey too special but congratulations shaaaah."

Erinayo||RN said:

"Good evening. Please was it school accommodation?"

Kizzwayne noted:

"What if we don’t have accommodation yet and wants to stay with someone for sometime over there what’s the best response."

JOY 🌸 wrote:

"Congratulations 👏... Nwanyi oma ♥️. "

Said:

"Please does university of Sunderland offers fully funded scholarship in nursing for undergraduates?"

Krissyreal Wrote:

"Please did you use ielt for the visa application or check your certificates?"

Nnamdi Christopher stressed:

"Greetings. I got an offer from Sunderland for September intake too."

Ruby’s confectioneries noted:

"Please is it school accommodation and what’s the price like ?"

Coach Confidence added:

"Congratulations please I have a question I want to ask you about the accommodation please in your Dm please."

Lusty wrote:

"No Dey come this park again ooo 😒, na me get am oo."

ÎÐŘÎȘ ÄĻÕMÃ shated:

"If You’re planning to stay with family or friends what will you tell the immigration officer."

Oyin added:

"E be like say na people wey travel TikTok Dey push their videos today."

tonks said:

"What’s wrong with asking a couple of basic questions?"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom celebrated after her family’s application for settlement was approved. She, her husband, and their son had applied for indefinite leave to remain, and their application was successful.

Nigerian lady shares UK shopping experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK went viral after visiting a local market with a small amount of money.

She walked to the market to save money and exercise, then showed what she was able to buy. In a video, she displayed all the items she purchased and shared the exact amounts she spent.

Source: Legit.ng