A Nigerian student has shared a voice note which was sent to her class's group chat over a heated situation

The voice note was posted by the mother of one of her course mates who was angry about her daughter being criticised in school

Massive reactions trailed the post on the TikTok app as many people supported the mother for standing by her daughter

A heated online confrontation happened after a mother intervened on behalf of her daughter in a class WhatsApp group chat.

The mother, whose daughter is a student at a Nigerian university, sent a voice note to the group defending her child against criticism.

Mother warns daughter's course mates

The voice note was shared online by @Cyndy on TikTok, where it gained massive attention from listeners on the platform.

In the voice note, the mother expressed her outrage at the way her daughter was being treated, asserting that she was a responsible and intelligent student who was being unfairly targeted.

According to the mother, her daughter was simply minding her own business and focusing on her studies, and did not deserve to be spoken to in such a manner.

She emphasised that her daughter was a barrister's daughter and was capable of making good decisions, and warned that she would not hesitate to take action if the bullying continued.

In her words:

"That makes her a good girl. My daughter cannot be a useless girl. She knows what she came to do in that school. That's why she's begging to write an exam because she knows where she comes from. She knows the daughter of who she is. Do you understand? That's why she's begging to write an exam. Anybody even your HUD, knows that my daughter is an intelligent girl. She knows what she came there to do. She didn't come there to bully anybody. She came there and minded her own business because she's a daughter of a barrister.

"She behaves like a daughter of a barrister. Do you understand? She's not a fool. She's not a wayward girl. She knows what she came there to do. I've been listening to all you people. Everything you people are talking, all sort of things to her, because she advised you people to go and do something that is important to your life for your future. What did she do wrong? You should leave my daughter alone or else I will come to that school and make sure that all these text messages you people are sending to her will go to your DEAN and DEAN will look into it and know where my daughter has gone wrong.

"You people should take it easy with my daughter. She's begging to write an exam because she's doing it. Yes, she does the right thing. She's not a useless girl. She's an intelligent girl. She knows what she came there to do. She knows her value. She knows where she stands for. Let me warn you again, I will come to that school to report to Dean and make sure that all of you will come to that office and answer everything that you people said to her. I record every everything. See you people when I will come there."

Reactions as mum sends voice note to daughter's class's group chat

The mother's words impressed many on TikTok, who praised her for standing up for her child.

Many took to the comments to express their support for the mother, commending her for defending her daughter's rights.

@Biggest lash vendor Enugu said:

"Love it when mothers have full confidence in their kids, Biko buy lash products from my store in Enugu o."

@Oloruntoyin said:

"I’m so proud of her mom! Stop bullying people and her daughter is who her mom says she is."

@itzgrace commented:

"Exactly my mom like that woman Dey defend us, content creator we are proud of her."

@Bee said:

"Gbam. A mother should know her child so well irrespective of other people's opinion. This is pure."

@Eve_lyn added:

"The confidence she has towards her daughter. Mummy we are peoud of you."

