A 20-year-old UNN student, Chidiebere Oguejiofor, developed a pre-accident detection system to help prevent road crashes before they happen

Inspired by frequent student accidents in Enugu, she built the AI-powered device to monitor driver behaviour and environmental hazards

During a live vehicle test, the system detected overspeeding and triggered an alert, drawing mixed reactions from Nigerians online

A 20-year-old student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has developed a technology designed to detect potential road accidents before they occur.

The young student, Chidiebere Oguejiofor, described the innovation as a pre-accident detection monitoring system.

A university of Nigeria student, Chidiebere Oguejiofor builds a car accident detector software. Photo credit: SemudaraAbayomi/X, Getty Images

Source: UGC

Chidiebere, who is the founder of startup J-DITech, said the software is built to identify dangerous driving conditions and risks that could lead to crashes.

According to her, the idea was inspired by the frequent road accidents involving students in Enugu, where she studies.

In her words:

"What motivated me to go into this was because of the number of accidents that frequently occur, especially in Enugu, where I school. Like, I cannot even mention the number of times we have had accidents of students. Of recent, last year, a friend's sister died out of a very fatal accident. So that thing motivated me to push through this. I said, 'Okay, I have to bring this to a real-world use.'"

She explained that the system aims to reduce road fatalities and lower the cost of vehicle damage and repairs caused by accidents.

A UNN student, Chidiebere Oguejiofor, develops a pre-accident detection system. Photo credit: SemudaraAbayomi/X

Source: Twitter

How the accident detector device works

According to the UNN student, the device uses multiple sensors to monitor different risk factors during driving.

It detects:

mechanical instability in vehicles

driver behavior and alertness

environmental hazards and obstacles

Chidiebere said the system integrates sensor data using artificial intelligence logic processed through an ESP32 microcontroller.

She noted that each sensor performs a specific function, allowing the system to detect abnormalities before they become dangerous.

During testing inside a moving vehicle, the device successfully detected unsafe driving patterns like overspeeding. The buzzer sounded immediately when the system sensed it, alerting occupants to potential danger.

Watch the full demonstration in the video below:

Reactions to UNN student's accident detector innovation

Some of the comments are below.

@CallMeJossy commented:

"Yeah. Anything greater than 2 seconds before the accident is not possible."

@IamJerie said:

"Great idea but almost all new cars have pre collision system, lane assist, driver inactivity system. Nigeria has really set us back."

@nkelentacreate stated:

"Plug and play telemetry devices do this. Not much value in a pre vs post, especially when it comes to accidents because it’s best impossible to prevent it. The data after the event is what matters! She should market it as Nigeria’s own telemetry tracking device."

@idan_feds commented:

"This would sell well if she market it to taxi companies. that’s the best target. and old model like 2010 vehicles and below. Most cars already have pre-collision sensors which is very effective."

Nigerian man shares his latest invention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng a Nigerian man produced a lamp which can illuminate homes with the use of a simple salt and water solution.

The man, Samuel Yakubu, who is from Bida, Kaduna state, said he started working on the device in 2003.

After sending a prototype of it to China, Yakubu was able to modify it properly, becoming a cheap source of light for households.

Source: Legit.ng