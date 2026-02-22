A mother has shared a video showing the unexpected sight she witnessed when she came back home to her family

In a now-viral video, she captured how she met her child's nanny caring for her baby in a loving and amazing manner

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok took turns to applaud and celebrate the caring nanny

A heartwarming scene was captured when a mother returned home to find her baby being cared for by her nanny.

The lovely moment, which has melted the hearts of many, showed the nanny cradling the baby in her arms and lying on the bed with her, showing a great bond between the two.

Nigerian mum captures special moment between her nanny and daughter. Photo credit: @maggieparker/X.

Source: TikTok

Nanny cradles baby gently in video

The video was shared by the baby's mother @heewiey on TikTok, and it quickly captured the attention of viewers.

In the clip, the nanny's loving action towards the baby was captured, and her niceness earned her praise from social media users.

Many took to the comments section to express their admiration for the nanny's love and affection towards the child.

Reactions as nanny cares for boss's baby

TikTok users had different things to say in the comments section.

@phreddie said:

"I bring a blanket cover them then go to the kitchen cook for my sleeping beauties."

@Felistus Titus said:

"It means the nanny is tired,you dont give her time to rest, she s human remember."

@His girl said:

"My madam’s baby clingy on me 24/7 he doesn’t want to give me space or let anyone touch him but his mom is super thoughtful to take him to the park every evening by force so that i can have a break and talk to my family he doesn’t want to see me give attention or talk to anyone on my phone."

@Repentant is NOW said:

"Allow them to enjoy the sleep. I believe that the nanny saw shege before the baby slept."

@JENREKIS reacted:

"This is my cousin and my baby that girl really tried for me Yaa Allah bless me i want to train this girl anywhere she want to be by God grace. Aishat I love you so much thanks for being second mom to my kids despite the fact you are also a child."

@Kimberly Emmanuel added:

"God help us with Good nanny like this I say make me too carry nanny the girl came and stayed two night after two night she said she want to go that she isn’t comfortable that another night must not meet her in my house."

@Me,Myself n I reacted:

"I will tiptoe around and finish whatever she hadnt completed,she needs that rest too,but hey just look at even wen she tried to rest she is still on duty, I wouldn't interrupt them at all at all."

See the post below:

Little girl bonds sweetly with nanny

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother shared a heartwarming video of her little daughter bonding with her nanny.

The doting mother got surprised after entering the house on several occasions to see the duo having fun.

Source: Legit.ng