A Canadian resident has made public the registration slip that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had sent to her email

The Nigerian in the diaspora believes JAMB sent her the slip by mistake and urged netizens who know the intended owner to send the girl her way

JAMB had opened registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Monday, January 26 and rolled out timelines, fees and operational guidelines for candidates nationwide

Modupe Adeboye-Ayoroh, a Canada-based Nigerian, has raised an alarm on X (formerly Twitter) after JAMB sent her a candidate's registration slip for the 2026 UTME via email.

Modupe shared the full name of the intended candidate and appealed to netizens who know her to send the girl her way.

A Canada-based woman discovers JAMB sent her someone's registration slip. Photo Credit: @msmocrown

Source: Twitter

Possible reason for JAMB error

Modupe said she believes the email was a JAMB error and urged netizens to help reach the girl it belongs to.

She also suggested that JAMB should revisit the girl's case.

"If anyone knows Oladimeji Ayomide Darasimi, please send her my way.

"@JAMBHQ sent her registration slip to my email which I believe is an error.

"Please spread the word to reach her or JAMB please revisit her case," she tweeted.

In the comment section, she explained why she could not reply to JAMB's email after she was sent the registration slip.

"I wanted to reply JAMB about the error but it was a "noreply" email address."

A woman based in Canada says JAMB sent her a candidate's registration slip via email. Photo Credit: @msmocrown

Source: Twitter

See the lady's tweet below:

JAMB: Woman's observation elicits reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's discovery below:

@Onimisei said:

"Send the girl mail too."

@umarfaroukisa1 said:

"The error might be from her end, but it's no big deal. She can easily print a hard copy from the registration centre, which I'm sure she probably did."

@010_DARLINGTON said:

"She will still get the printout from the cyber. Looking for her is not necessary."

@omoweadebayo said:

"Send it to her email or you call her now."

@bissiriyu said:

"Good you tagged JAMB and I hope they respond."

@BasseyDoesItAll said:

"Ok. But wait a minute did U ever write JAMB? Maybe d young gal was sent to remind you."

@precious126885 said:

"She or maybe the operator made mistake in the email. Only option for her is to change it. And I think it is still very early."

How to get JAMB profile code

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how candidates can get their JAMB profile codes with their NINs without attached phone numbers.

The registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, while announcing the registration timeline in Lagos, urged candidates to study the examination guidelines carefully before registering. He said understanding the rules remains the most effective way to avoid sanctions during the registration and examination process.

Recall that the UTME is an annual examination conducted by JAMB for Nigerians seeking admission into tertiary institutions in the country. However, some Nigerians have called for its suspension, arguing that candidates should be able to attend their preferred institutions and apply for their courses of choice.

Source: Legit.ng