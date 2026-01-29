Agbo Emmanuel Shaibu emerged as the overall best graduating student of Prince Abubakar Audu University, formerly known as Kogi State University

He studied Economics and also served as the Students’ Union Government president during the 2023/2024 session

The university’s 7th Combined Convocation Ceremony celebrated 26,160 graduates, including 178 first-class students

A young man has made his family proud after emerging as the overall best graduating student of Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba (formerly Kogi State University), at the institution's 7th Combined Convocation Ceremony.

Legit.ng reports that the intitution's 7th Combined Convocation Ceremony for the 2023/2024 academic session was held from January 21 to January 24, 2026.

The ceremony saw the graduation of 26,160 students across five academic sessions, including 178 first-class graduates. However, one student, identified as Agbo Emmanuel Shaibu, came out the best.

Prince Abubakar Audu University's best graduating student

Shaibu, who graduated BSc. Economics, finished with an impressive cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.88 out of 5.00, placing him at the top of his graduating class.

During a conversation with Legit.ng, Shaibu disclosed that his CGPA increased from 4.76 in 100-level to 4.88 in 400-level. In 300-level, he had a Grade Point Average of 5.00 in both semesters.

Emmanuel Shaibu's non-academic awards

In addition to his academic achievements, Shaibu served as President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) during the 2023/2024 academic session.

According to him, this role required him to balance leadership responsibilities with his studies.

The 7th Combined Convocation Ceremony celebrated the achievements of graduates across the university's faculties and departments. Shaibu’s outstanding performance in his field of study earned him recognition as the overall best graduating student of the session.

Agbo Emmanuel Shaibu hopes that his achievement within the institution will inspire many young Nigerians to pursue academic excellence.

