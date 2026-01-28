A young lady has gone viral on social media after someone mistakenly sent a large sum of money to her OPay account

She mentioned the big amount she saw in her account when she woke up in the morning and what immediately came to her mind

She eventually revealed what happened to the money after leaving it in her account for a long period of time

A young Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing what she did with a large sum of money mistakenly sent to her OPay account.

Her action earned her widespread praise after she shared her experience online.

Lady speaks about money in her account

The individual, @cocoofabuja, explained that she woke up in the morning to see the credit alert and mentioned the amount.

She said in part:

"Woke up this morning to an alert of 300k. I don't know the sender, neither do I remember asking anyone for money recently."

While she admitted she seriously needed money, she explained that she couldn’t use it because her conscience wouldn’t allow it.

"In my heart, I was excited. I needed exactly 200k out of this money to sort things out, but my conscience wouldn't let me."

After several hours, a call came in, and she picked up to discover who sent the money and she explained what she did next.

"I went about doing my chores till a call came in. I picked, and the caller introduced herself, saying she mistakenly sent money to my OPay and it was meant for her mum's hospital bills. I quickly requested her details and sent the money back, bringing my account back to default 😂😂😂😂."

"I needed money, yes, but not at the cost of someone's tears. Good morning x."

Reactions as lady returns money to owner

@owhite6 noted:

"Scammers and fraudstars use this format alot. The account she sent does it tally with the number that sent the money to you abinitio. Please always do your due diligence to avoid being involved in a syndicate playbook."

@Tess_idowu noted:

"Your kindness will eventually pay off in one way or another. Keep being kind!"

@nsikannicholas stressed:

"Only if you know the burden you lifted off that sender. We still have honest people."

@ThegreatbossOnX added:

"Please next time, don't request for any account details. Send it back to the SAME account number that credited you. Don't let someone use you to launder money oo."

@reallknoxy wrote:

"This is Commendable. God bless you and he will come through for you more than you least expect."

@Audu_R_S shared:

"Wahala, a friend mistakenly send 500k to someone Opay yesterday, still on the matter cos the receiver claimed he's using small account that needed upgrade before he can transfer it back."

@ElephantofA noted:

"I must heavily patronise your business when I get to Abuja. It pays to do good."

@Muhamma39504099 said:

"You took a very big risk out of kindness! Even though the money isn’t that much, but it could be a money laundry using your account. Next time contact your bank 1st before taking any action to save yourself from cruel people. God bless you."

Read the post below:

