A Nigerian man living in Europe has vowed not to come back to live in Nigeria, insisting he loves it over there

In a trending video, the man said that even if he was offered money to come back and live in Nigeria, he would reject it

He said he is enjoying life in Europe where there is constant electricity and adequate security for him

A man living abroad has said he will not relocate back to Nigeria.

The man said that even if he was offered a huge amount of money to go back and live in Nigeria, he would reject the money.

The man said he would continue to live in Europe. Photo credit: tikTok/@nguzorhenry1 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video interview posted on TikTok by @nguzorhenry1, the man said he is enjoying himself in Europe, where he lives.

He was asked if he would take N184 million and come back to live in Nigeria, he responded in the negative.

While he said he would always come back home to see his family, he rejected the idea of coming back to permanently live in Nigeria.

Reactions as man says he won't come back to Nigeria

@KING GODWIN said:

"Does this man know that with 100k Euros you can relocate to a better country?"

@Zato_woman said:

"Did he say 60? Omo the man look young oh."

@Korku_ said:

"Some people thought we come abroad just because of money.. here we have good health care, security, light so many benefits."

@Smartsteve said:

"Life is good when you have peace of mind. 60 years be like 40 years old man."

@Dawg said:

"Living abroad is not just about being wealthy. It is the system and structure and way of life that most people love. There are rich people back home but don’t have the quality of life of a low income."

Source: Legit.ng