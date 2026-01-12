Kano State plans to train at least 50,000 youths in 2026 to boost self-reliance

Governor Abba Yusuf said the programme focuses on practical skills and entrepreneurship development

The initiative is part of efforts to tackle unemployment and poverty in the state

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Kano State Government has announced plans to train at least 50,000 young people across the state in 2026 as part of efforts to reduce unemployment and promote economic self-reliance.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf disclosed this on Sunday during the distribution of empowerment packages to 2,260 graduates of eight entrepreneurship skills institutes at the Government House in Kano.

The programme focuses on practical skills and entrepreneurship development. Photo: Bloomberg, Thomas Trutschel

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin Tofa, the programme is designed to equip youths with practical, market-relevant skills that will enable them to contribute productively to the state’s economy.

Speaking at the event, Governor Yusuf said the initiative aims to build a skilled and self-reliant youth population capable of supporting sustainable development in Kano State.

Empowering youth key to my administration – Gov Yusuf

As reported by PUNCH, the governor explained that empowering young people with vocational and entrepreneurial skills remains a key focus of his administration’s development agenda.

“Our goal is to empower young people with the skills and opportunities they need to stand on their own, earn a living and contribute meaningfully to the growth of Kano State,” he said.

Yusuf added that the planned training forms part of a broader strategy to address poverty, unemployment and youth restiveness across communities in the state.

He also assured residents that his administration would continue to prioritise youth empowerment through sustained investments, describing young people as central to Kano’s long-term growth and stability.

The governor noted that the proposed training programme would complement other ongoing empowerment initiatives aimed at promoting inclusive economic growth and social development.

Kano is also pursuing a digital skills plan targeting 1.5 million youths by 2027. Photo: Thomas Trutsches

Source: Getty Images

Kano state to partner with KALM Community Initiative

Meanwhile, earlier reports highlighted Kano State’s broader plans for youth development through digital skills. In August, it was announced that the Kano State Information Technology Development Agency would partner with KALM Community Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, to empower up to 1.5 million youths with digital literacy and skills.

Director-General of the agency, Dr Bashir-Abdu Muzakkari, said the Kano State Digital Economic Policy and Digital Transformation Agenda targets making 1.5 million youths digitally literate between 2025 and 2027.

He explained that the programme covers basic, intermediate and expert digital skills levels, noting that 150,000 youths have already been engaged under a pilot phase of the initiative.

FG opens batch B portal for N500,000 YEIDEP Grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government had opened the Batch B portal for citizens to apply for the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP), which offers young Nigerians grants ranging from N50,000 to N500,000, alongside training and mentorship.

Eligibility includes Nigerian citizens aged 18 to 35 with viable business ideas and essential identification documents.

The programme targets youth with viable business ideas who need capital and support to start or scale.

