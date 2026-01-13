A TV presenter, Thomas Mlambo, has shared a post on the X app speaking about the Ghanaian official who was appointed a referee

Daniel Nii Ayi was appointed to be the referee of the AFCON semi finals match between Nigeria and Morocco

Reacting to this development, Thomas Mlambo took to his official X account to share his opinion about the official

A prominent TV personality has spoken up after a Ghanaian official was chosen to officiate the AFCON semi-finals match between Nigeria and Morocco.

News of the appointment had garnered massive attention, with opinions pouring in on social media.

TV presenter says referee Daniel Laryea was excellent in the last game. Photo credit: @thomasmlambo/X.

Source: Twitter

TV presenter speaks about Daniel Laryea

Thomas Mlambo, a well-known presenter, took to his official X account @thomasmlambo to express his thoughts on the development.

In his tweet, he praised the official, stating that he had an 'excellent' performance in his previous match.

In his words:

"Ghanaian official Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been appointed referee for the Nigeria versus Morocco match. He was excellent in the last game."

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, the appointed referee, is set to oversee the highly anticipated clash between Nigeria and Morocco.

Mlambo's comments revealed a level of confidence in the official's abilities, citing his impressive display in his last game.

TV presenter reacts after Daniel Laryea was appointed for the Morocco vs Nigeria semi finals. Photo credit: @thomasmlambo/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as TV presenter speaks about Laryea

Netizens had different things to say in the comments section.

Livelef said:

"I think #CAF should consider a different region when it comes to such competion. If #westafricavsnorthafrica, the east or the south referee must be handle tje game to avoid the #nigeriavsalgeria fiasco."

Ngwato said:

"Hai. Ghananian for Nigerian game."

Isedio wrote:

"He knows the beef between Nigeria and Ghana he must be patriot."

Ntokozo reacted:

"It's a bad decision to appoint a ref from west or north Africa for this game."

Tk said:

"How do you have a Ghanaian for a Nigerian match though?"

Sphiwe said:

"Nigerians won’t like this."

Eyase wrote:

"The referee must do the lord's wo6rk give Morocco a penalty and red card to Zoogerians his work will be done."

Ivyleague_sch said:

"We’ve been sending foreign agents to do the needful but they failed and now we are taking matters into our own hands."

Emmason said:

"I never realized that I had a soft spot for Ghana and South Africa until today. Both are my second countries apart from Nigeria."

Offorchukwudi6 added:

"Guys, some of us were complaining that they do not want referees from theses Arab countries. Now, we have a Ghanaian referee and you guys are still co."

Source: Legit.ng