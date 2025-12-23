A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking story recounting her experience in school and why she initially gave up on Jesus

According to the young lady, she had vowed never to forgive Jesus and had even attended an event where she denounced her loyalty to him

However, she narrated an encounter she had, which totally changed her mindset and made her believe in Jesus again

A Nigerian lady recently opened up about a painful chapter of her life, sharing how her experiences during her school years once pushed her away from her Christian faith.

In an emotional story posted online, she recounted how difficult moments she faced as a student affected her beliefs and left her feeling abandoned.

Lady recounts why she denounced Jesus

According to @odinaa, the challenges she encountered at school were so overwhelming that she gradually lost trust in her faith.

She explained that the hurt and disappointment she carried led her to make a personal decision to turn her back on Jesus.

At the time, she believed that forgiveness was impossible and held firmly onto her anger and confusion.

She went further to reveal that her resolve against her faith became so strong that she attended a gathering where she openly renounced her loyalty to Jesus.

At this point, she believed she had reached a point of no return and felt certain she would never reconnect with the faith she once embraced.

However, her story took a new dimension when she spoke about a personal encounter that later changed her perspective entirely.

In her words:

"I vowed never to forgive Jesus. I made a firm decision never to step my foot within the radius of any church building. I renounced my loyalty to Jesus and was soon known as “The Brutal Agnostic” among my fellow law coursemates. The heat of my rage for God and the Christian faith was felt by any “Church-cophant” that crossed my way. The sting of my intellectual venom was enough to make an average believer question their faith.

"During my 3rd year on campus, we had just finished our first lecture when this thick lady walked into the lecture theater to preach. It was her boldness for me. Before I released my missile, I gave her the grace of two minutes to spit out her religious jargon. “Hey, young lady, I have a question for you.” Half of the class roared in excitement as I interrupted her evangelical session. The moment they’d been waiting for had come. The Agnostic Queen was about to entertain them with her sarcastic punchline.

“Why would a wise God take a dumb decision of sending His son to die when He could simply kill the devil?” I asked. I watched in mockery as she stammered. My friends laughed and hailed me as I fired more questions. She couldn’t stand my confrontation and left with teary eyes, her face drenched in embarrassment. “Well, that served her right,” my friend said. “Next time she won’t try that nonsense again.”

"I never knew the result of my action would come back to haunt me. Two days later, I boarded a commercial bus home. The conductor was being unnecessarily arrogant; at one point, he almost slapped a woman beside me. I couldn’t take it anymore, so I rained insults at him. We exchanged words until we arrived at the last bus stop. When I reached for my purse to pay, I couldn’t find it.

“Omo, I don enter wahala be that. How I wan take explain for this conductor now?” While I searched my bag, the conductor and driver threatened to beat me if I didn’t pay. “Shey na you just dey para for me since? Now you no wan pay? I go change am for you!” he shouted, grabbing me by the neck. I had never felt so embarrassed. My pride broke; pleading was all I had left. Then came a voice, “What’s going on here? Abeg leave her cloth, you no know say na woman she be?” I turned and froze. It was the same lady I had mocked in class.

"She settled the matter, paid my fare, and said softly, “I’m so sorry you had to go through that. These conductors can be so inhuman.” Shame and relief filled me as she hugged me and slipped ₦1,000 into my hands. That incident birthed our friendship.Charis became one of my closest friends, even though we had opposing beliefs. She often tried to invite me to church, but I always refused. One day, I saw a flyer on her WhatsApp status — SWAGZ NITE. I found it weird for a church program. Out of curiosity, I told her I’d attend. Stepping into a church after six years felt strange, yet somehow normal. I still hadn’t forgiven Jesus; I only came to see what His folks were up to.

"The atmosphere was lively, comedy, dance, rap, talent hunt. It was church unusual. But then the moment I had dreaded came: the pastor mounted the stage. “I’m outta here,” I whispered, picking up my bag. Charis held my hand, pleading, “Please, just wait till the end.” I stayed reluctantly. But as the pastor spoke, strange questions filled my heart. “How come he sounds like he knows my story?” “Why does he keep looking my way?” “Why does he keep repeating, ‘Even if you’ve been abused before, Jesus loves you?”

"Really? Jesus loves me?" "Where was He when I was violated by my pastor seven years ago? When I screamed His name and He was silent?" I tried to harden my heart, but tears betrayed me. The wounds I’d hidden for years were laid bare. Before I knew it, I ran out to the altar, screaming, “Jesus!” I claimed to be a free thinker, yet I was in bondage trapped in my own deception. That night, I met the same Jesus I vowed never to forgive. My surrender to Him was the bedrock of my transformation."

Reactions as lady shares experience with Jesus

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

@lonely _one said:

"Good for you cause I've given up on any church activity or Jesus fantasies even changing my religion soon and name also don't come for me."

@Chiamaka said:

"That's your choice baby girl nobody will force you to do what you don't feel like doing ,but then remember that this your decision you will come to regret it. Jesus is a merciful God continue your content time shall tell."

@natth reacted:

"I am agnostic too. But a weak one. I hope I get a strong a Conviction that will help me back to Christianity. My point has always been If there is God."

@ADA UGA added:

"I pray I see what you saw that day that made you shout out his name again, I want to Know him, I want to know his way, I don’t go to church I don’t even pray, praying feels like a very big punishment for me. I just want someone to help me know him, because I have a lot to ask him."

See the post below:

