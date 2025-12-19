A Nigerian lady came online to show off the funny wig she got as a gift from her mother-in-law

According to the lady, she recently paid her mother-in-law a visit, and the woman did not leave her empty-handed

A video she posted on TikTok is attracting a lot of funny comments after people saw how the wig looked on her

A Nigerian lady went viral on TikTok after displaying a funny wig she got from her mother-in-law.

The lady said she recently visited her mother-in-law who gave her the funny wig.

A Nigerian woman showcases wig she got from her mother-in-law. Photo credit: TikTok/@biancabenny.

In a funny clip shared by @biancabenny_, the lady tried the wig to see how it looks on her.

The brownish wig looked funny, prompting some netizens to make hilarious comments about it.

The video is tagged:

"I went to my mother-in-law's place and she dashed me wig. She asked me to wear it for her to see."

A Nigerian lady said she visited her mother-in-law and the woman gave her a wig. Photo credit: TikTok/@biancabenny.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows off wig she got from mother-in-law

@user8446875241707 said:

"So what if his Son views the negative comments about her mom's gift to you?How do you want him to feel,Learn to separate ur life from Social media."

@Slim KahKah said:

"But it’s fine maybe you need to wet it and comb it."

@dinma said:

"Wear am follow her go August meeting."

@juliet said:

"Go revamp am u go see the beauty 😩e fit u well well."

@Sylvia said:

"E fit you ooo your own Xmas don start oo."

@Ajoke said:

"But be wearing to vist her so she can be happy. Oblee hair don set for you."

@Susan said:

"At least you don see Christmas wig. Sorry Christmas wool."

@hannah said:

"She dash you abi she no dash, don't be ungrateful this woman."

@QUEEN OF CAPTIONS said:

"See as our wife fine, na this one you go wear follow me go my friend daughter wedding ooo - YOURS TRULY ( Mother-in-law)."

@Sucre said:

"At least your Christmas hair don sure,I never see who ask me how far and Christmas sales don end."

@Lavish queen said:

"You are lucky dear , you have a lovely mother in-law."

@skinnedby_praizz said:

"That should be the wig you visit her with every dammn time, it will make her happy."

@Aquafina said:

"Which kind nonsense be this why u go post this kind expensive hair for TikTok."

@wounded soul said:

"My mother inlaw dashed me a wig and I sent the wig for revamping and rewiging."

@SHE said:

"Mine no Dey use wig or attachment just wool but you will enjoy her company she likes camera alot she’s fun."

