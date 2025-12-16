A man said there are a number of countries that have never qualified for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The soccer fiesta is organised biannually by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) but not all countries qualify for it

A man, who is a soccer enthusiast, has listed 10 African countries that have never made it to the AFCON since the competition started

There are 54 countries in Africa, but not all of them have played at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A man on TikTok has listed the names of African countries that have never appeared at the AFCON since 1957.

He made the post on his page, @ourafricanfootball. His list is validated by a post on the website of the Confederation of African Football, the body that organises AFCON.

The countries include:

"Central African Republic, Chad, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Lesotho, São Tomé and Príncipe, Seychelles, Somalia and South Sudan."

Countries that never qualified for AFCON

According to CAF, Egypt is the country that has won the most finals at the AFCON. Egypt has won 60 matches at the various tournaments and also scored 175 goals.

It says:

"Egypt have played the most games at the AFCON finals. Cote d’Ivoire (106), Ghana (105) and Nigeria (104) are the other nations to have played over a century of games. Egypt also hold the records for games won (60) and goals scored (175)."

Players of Morocco celebrate after a goal during AFCON Group A football match between Morocco and Zambia at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo credit: Getty Images/Anadolu.

Reactions as man shares names of countries that never qualified for AFCON

@EmmaNuel said:

"Is the country Djibouti still alive."

@Chukwuebuka Ogbuji said:

"Somalia is not an African country."

@EffiduaseAgyemangPrempeh said:

"Except Central African Republic & Lesotho, I didn't even know the rest of the countries played football."

@myckelbundles said:

"I thought there are only 5 countries in Africa?"

@Żin Ċhenko said:

"Another newest country might be Biafra and will first them all to qualify."

@Sir Brown said:

"Nigeria too has never qualified to the World Cup."

@ibeeIbrahim Osman said:

"Lesotho qualified before, please...2012 Afcon."

@Derrick Kenyatta said:

"Somalia is always in the negative."

@Alexander Matthew said:

"Guy to be honest na only 3 country I hear for your mouth......chad, somalia, south Sudan. others be like currency."

@kasper King said:

"Na now I dey here about some of this countries ooo lol."

@Kandid said:

"l like to coach Sechyelles to qualify for the afcon."

@Freaky said:

"Are these Africa countries have not heard of many of them before."

@Allan said:

"South Sudan will, only if they get players from west Nile regions of Uganda."

@Ayim5000 said:

"Lesotho played in Ghana 2008 and they were in Ghanas group."

@Ackjulius said:

"Central African Republic will make an appearance soon."

Pre-AFCON matches hots up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria to face off against Egypt The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium in a pre-AFCON match on Tuesday evening

Originally set for Monday, December 15, the match was rescheduled following FIFA rules.

The game will serve as a preparation match, providing Nigeria with an opportunity to test multiple players and tactical setups ahead of the tournament. After the friendly, the Super Eagles will fly to Fez, Morocco, where they will begin their Group C campaign in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

