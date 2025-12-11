A lady who is afraid of a cartoon character has gone viral after she ran away from a party out of serious fear

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the grown up lady saw 'Mickey Mouse' at a party and then she freaked out

She stormed out of the hall while screaming in a loud voice despite attempts by her friend to reassure her

A young lady who has a phobia for a cartoon character has gone viral after she ran away from a party.

The lady sparked reactions after she took to her heals when someone dressed in the Mickey Mouse cartoon entered the event hall.

The lady left everyone in surprise when she stormed out an of fear of a 'Mickey Mouse': Photo credit: TikTok/@arike09_01 and Getty Images/NurPhoto.

In the video which was posted on TikTok by @arike09__01, the young woman could not stay sill as she kept shouting out of fear.

Her friends who were at the party with her tried to reassure her but their efforts fell flatly.

Eventually, the scared lady stormed out of the event all and ran away, shouting and crying as if she was having a panic attack.

The video is captioned:

"Your friend is scared of Mickey Mouse."

Some people in the comment section explained that they also have the same fear which is called masklophobia.

According CPD Online:

"Masklophobia, also commonly referred to as maskaphobia, is an extreme and overwhelming fear of masks and costumes. Masklophobia is an extremely individualised phobia, in that it manifests differently in different people. Some people are afraid of all masks, costumed clothing, costume characters and mascots, whereas other people’s phobia of masks is centralised on a specific type of mask, such as horror masks, religious masks, masquerade masks or medical face masks.

"Masklophobia is most commonly found in children. This could be because children often find it difficult to distinguish fiction and imagination from reality, have difficulties recognising familiar faces and facial features until the age of six, and find it difficult to rationalise their thoughts and emotions. Masks, particularly when paired with adult-sized costumes, can result in extreme fear, anxiety and panic."

Mickey Mouse is a Disney Cartoon character beloved by kids. Photo credit: Getty Images/Jayce Illman.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of lady who is scared of 'Mickey Mouse.'

️@Coco said:

"She has masklophobia just like me."

@ZUBBY-NATION Fx said:

"She is lucky I'm not the one inside the Mickey mouse. We for do small race."

@Peter Chijioke said:

"I just discovered that the fear of mascots is actually a thing and it's called *Masklophobia."

@LAURETTA said:

"That's how I scream and cry when people bring balloons around me I'm really scared of balloons people think it's a joke."

@ayitrace said:

"Masklophobia which is the fear of masks, or people in costumes. I won't lie, her fear is valid, I don't like it too, especially clowns, they creep me out."

