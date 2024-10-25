A mother has shared a video of her little daughter who's more interested in watching political debates than cartoons

In a video, the little girl sat close to the television and watched a political debate in all seriousness while being filmed

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A video has captured the hearts of social media users, showing a little girl's surprising interest in politics.

The clip revealed the little one intently watching a debate with her eyes focused on the television with full concentration.

Little girl watches political debate at home Photo credit: @modernmomm/TikTok.

Little girl chooses politics over cartoons

Posted by her proud mother, @modernmomm, on TikTok, the clip sparked a frenzy of comments and reactions.

The little girl's spontaneous applause and serious demeanour while watching the political debate left many in awe.

Some netizens hailed the mother's approach, citing the importance of nurturing children's interests and exposing them to diverse topics.

"When your baby is more into political debates than cartoons. Guess we're raising the next prime minister," the video's caption read.

Reactions as little girl chooses politics over cartoons

The TikTok video ignited reactions in the comments, with many praising the little girl's attitude.

@Mimi said:

"Grew up is a family of 6, mum and dad being a senior lecturer in the university. We listen to news both foreign and local, we watch more of quiz shows."

@Gracious said:

"Her expressions. Clapping when they clap standing when they stand. She really mean business."

@PINKY said:

"Baby girl your future will definitely be bright. I'm so proud."

@momolabics said:

"She might be a public speaker."

@SHIPPING HUBZ commented:

"Honorable of her constituency."

@HIGHBEEKAY said:

"PLS GET HER A MIC AND STAND TOY SET. SHE NEEDS TO START PRESENTING TO U."

@Dayo reacted:

"Impressive."

@Zee added:

"She’s so cute."

@Farydah remarked:

"Future president."

