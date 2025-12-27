A Nigerian lady has shared her reason for disposing of cooked rice that a neighbour gave her on Christmas Day

In a video, she filmed herself pouring the rice into a bag before heading out of her house to throw it into the waste bin

Mixed reactions trailed the video on TikTok, as some netizens criticised her for disposing of the food instead of rejecting it when it was offered

A Nigerian lady went viral online after explaining why she disposed a portion of cooked rice that was given to her by a neighbour during the Christmas celebration.

The incident drew mixed reactions on social media after she filmed her actions and posted on TikTok.

Some netizens expressed outrage about food waste and also wondered how the giver would feel after coming across the clip.

Lady discards 'Christmas food' package

Identified as @mummy_runor on X, the lady shared a video that showed her transferring the rice into a bag before leaving her house to dispose of it in a refuse bin.

The clip quickly generated strong reactions from those who came across it on the platform.

According to the explanation she provided alongside the video, the food had spoilt by the time she woke up the following morning.

She lamented that the rice had already gone bad before the day began, which caused her decision to throw it away rather than attempt to consume it.

In her words:

"This is how some of the Christmas rice you gave to your neighbor yesterday went this morning. I was only throwing it away because it’s fried rice before I woke up this morning it have already spoiled."

However, some netizens continued dragging her in the comments, as they shared their strong anger at food wastage.

Reactions as lady throws away 'Christmas rice'

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Zainab Resin & crafts said:

"She explained that she disposed the rice because she couldn’t eat it that day, and by the next day it had already spoiled. We all know that food can be excessive on Christmas Day. Therefore, this is not a case of food wastage."

@Diell reacted:

"She no fit warm am keep for next day? What if people that gave her that food sees this post, do you know how they will feel?"

@PhoenixSolana said:

"True !’Im just trying to figure out why they collect it if they know they’re gonna trash it."

@Reedah’s corner said:

"If you now you won’t eat please don’t collect people’s food Nigeria is hard enough."

@Amoke reacted:

"Me this morning e pain me sha cuz I don put mind for the fried rice this morning but it was already drawing."

@Asabi no rival said:

"And this is me that didn’t even receive any because I just relocated to a new state far from family. I cried y eyes out yesterday."

@ESTHER O said:

"Am a new wife so I didn’t cook rather I gave out drinks and wine. Cause some will collect the food and truly trash it while some will eat so I rather save me the stress and share drinks instead."

@EXITS said:

"Reason why I no dey care give someone food. In the name of neighbor. if we eventually meet outside I can buy you something or gift you. but to cook and carry give you O no go try am."

@Sarah carl reacted:

"Wait ohhh am I the only one seeing u throwing those foods Away without no meat cuz it's not possible for them to give u food without meat okay."

@Moana smith added:

"The funniest part is not like poison is in that food we go grow up in the family where we saw our parents do this and we learnt frm it which it’s wrong."

