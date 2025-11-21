A Nigerian lady who is a lawyer has shared steps one can take if one is being harassed by loan sharks

The lady said it is illegal for loan sharks to be threatening their customers who are owing them money

The lady mentioned a government agency who can help stop cyber-stalking by online loan apps in Nigeria

A Nigerian lady who is a trained lawyer has shared her opinion about online loan apps that harass their customers.

The lawyer said it is illegal for loan apps to be harassing their customers who are owing them money.

Source: TikTok

In her post, the lawyer, @remotelawyher said loan apps have no right to harass anyone who is owing them.

She noted that anyone who is harassed by loan apps can report to the Federal Consumer Protection Council (FCPC).

She said:

"So loan apps are harassing you to pay back your loan, but even if you owe money, the have no right to harass you because what many of these apps are doing is illegal under the Nigerian law. So, let me explain. You borrowed N10,000 from their app and you miss repayment by a few days, and then suddenly, they start calling your family, messaging your boss, and even threatening to post your pictures online. Lets be clear, that is illegal. Loan apps do not have the right to harass you, to embarrass you, contact your friends and family, send defamatory messages or post your pictures online. Those actions violates your constitutional right to privacy."

The lawyer said loan apps must follow due process when trying to recover their loans.

Reactions as lawyer shares what loan apps are not allowed to do

@it's me baby it's me said:

"Can I sue okash they wan call me to glory and they are stressing me mentally."

@Young Charli said:

"Wait oo, if una borrow money from loan app una dey pay back? I Don collect from 23 app I never pay and I will never try it."

@KEZY said:

"I checked my credit score today and realised I'm only owing one app . I actually took from more than one but guess what the rest are illegal apps."

@SURU " Omo Adeola Rene said:

"My question is that who are the people behind the loan app?"

@adewealth said:

"Please help me they have texting that the would call my contact on contact list this threating is too much i havent eaten for the past 3 days now."

@Village people said:

"Let palmpay post me abeg make I go viral small. I no go pay anything."

@Jiro said:

"They called me a thief because I borrowed money....how did I steal? I'm just broke and I don't have the money to pay yet and I've borrowed and paid countless times I'm even surprised that it's difficult for me to pay up this time."

